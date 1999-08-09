Menu
6.9 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Kinoafisha Films Detroit Rock City

Detroit Rock City

Detroit Rock City 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In 1978, four rebellious teenagers try to scam their way into a KISS concert.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 14 October 2000
World premiere 9 August 1999
Release date
9 August 1999 Russia 16+
31 August 1999 Australia
13 August 1999 Brazil
30 September 1999 Germany
9 August 1999 Kazakhstan
23 June 2000 Spain
13 August 1999 USA
9 August 1999 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $34,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,217,115
Production New Line Cinema, Takoma Entertainment Group, Base 12 Productions
Also known as
Detroit Rock City, Rockeros rebeldes, Cero en conducta, Detoroito rokku shiti, Detroit, a cidade do rock, Détroit, ville du Rock, Detroit: Grad roka, Detroitas - roko miestas, Rebeldes, The Kiss Movie, Време за рок, Детройт - город рока, Детройт - місто року, デトロイト・ロック・シティ, 搖滾新世代
Director
Adam Rifkin
Cast
Giuseppe Andrews
James DeBello
Edward Furlong
Sam Huntington
Lin Shaye
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Detroit Rock City
Sound of Youth 7.3
Sound of Youth (2024)
Fanboys 6.3
Fanboys (2008)
Rock Star 7.2
Rock Star (2001)
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back 7.2
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Idle Hands 6.2
Idle Hands (1999)
BASEketball 6.5
BASEketball (1998)
Can't Hardly Wait 6.5
Can't Hardly Wait (1998)
Mallrats 6.9
Mallrats (1995)
Empire Records 6.8
Empire Records (1986)
Homo Erectus 3.5
Homo Erectus (2007)
Everyone Says I Love You 6.4
Everyone Says I Love You (1996)
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss 5.5
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Jam Hey what's up mom? I'm gonna ask you this nicely first. Can I have my drumsticks back?
Mrs. Bruce Your drumsticks are the least of your worries young man. You ran out on God! My son just ran out on God! You are in a world of...
Jam TROUBLE! HA HA HA! I've been in trouble for the past 12 hours! HELLO? You know I'm going to be in St. Bernards Boarding School for the next 2 years of my life, remember?
Mrs. Bruce YES!
Jam I am going to be out of your hair until I am a legal adult!
Mrs. Bruce YES!
Jam Then all you have to do is go to church, light a candle, and pray to some stupid little statue for me and all is forgiven and forgotten, right mom? Then you can spend your days in a guilt free pursuit of more constructive activities like telling everybody ELSE how screwed up THEIR lives are. And then you no longer need the patience and understanding required to talk to your own son on some normal plain. And then that way you don't have to think about how tough it was for you when you were growing up and its probably a good thing too cause if you did, you'd realize what a lousy, goddamn shitty-ass parent you are!
Mrs. Bruce Jeremiah... what has gotten into you?
Jam [Yells over bullhorn to crowd of church-goers] I JUST LOST MY VIRGINITY IN A CONFESSIONAL BOOTH! LORD... HAVE... MERCY! Now, for the last time... Mom... Give me back my FUCKING drumsticks...
[long pause]
Jam please.
