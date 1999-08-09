Jam Hey what's up mom? I'm gonna ask you this nicely first. Can I have my drumsticks back?

Mrs. Bruce Your drumsticks are the least of your worries young man. You ran out on God! My son just ran out on God! You are in a world of...

Jam TROUBLE! HA HA HA! I've been in trouble for the past 12 hours! HELLO? You know I'm going to be in St. Bernards Boarding School for the next 2 years of my life, remember?

Mrs. Bruce YES!

Jam I am going to be out of your hair until I am a legal adult!

Mrs. Bruce YES!

Jam Then all you have to do is go to church, light a candle, and pray to some stupid little statue for me and all is forgiven and forgotten, right mom? Then you can spend your days in a guilt free pursuit of more constructive activities like telling everybody ELSE how screwed up THEIR lives are. And then you no longer need the patience and understanding required to talk to your own son on some normal plain. And then that way you don't have to think about how tough it was for you when you were growing up and its probably a good thing too cause if you did, you'd realize what a lousy, goddamn shitty-ass parent you are!

Mrs. Bruce Jeremiah... what has gotten into you?

Jam [Yells over bullhorn to crowd of church-goers] I JUST LOST MY VIRGINITY IN A CONFESSIONAL BOOTH! LORD... HAVE... MERCY! Now, for the last time... Mom... Give me back my FUCKING drumsticks...

[long pause]