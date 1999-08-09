In 1978, four rebellious teenagers try to scam their way into a KISS concert.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 35 minutes
Production year1999
Online premiere14 October 2000
World premiere9 August 1999
Release date
9 August 1999
Russia
16+
31 August 1999
Australia
13 August 1999
Brazil
30 September 1999
Germany
9 August 1999
Kazakhstan
23 June 2000
Spain
13 August 1999
USA
9 August 1999
Ukraine
MPAAR
Budget$34,000,000
Worldwide Gross$4,217,115
ProductionNew Line Cinema, Takoma Entertainment Group, Base 12 Productions
Also known as
Detroit Rock City, Rockeros rebeldes, Cero en conducta, Detoroito rokku shiti, Detroit, a cidade do rock, Détroit, ville du Rock, Detroit: Grad roka, Detroitas - roko miestas, Rebeldes, The Kiss Movie, Време за рок, Детройт - город рока, Детройт - місто року, デトロイト・ロック・シティ, 搖滾新世代
Quotes
JamHey what's up mom? I'm gonna ask you this nicely first. Can I have my drumsticks back?
Mrs. BruceYour drumsticks are the least of your worries young man. You ran out on God! My son just ran out on God! You are in a world of...
JamTROUBLE! HA HA HA! I've been in trouble for the past 12 hours! HELLO? You know I'm going to be in St. Bernards Boarding School for the next 2 years of my life, remember?
Mrs. BruceYES!
JamI am going to be out of your hair until I am a legal adult!
Mrs. BruceYES!
JamThen all you have to do is go to church, light a candle, and pray to some stupid little statue for me and all is forgiven and forgotten, right mom? Then you can spend your days in a guilt free pursuit of more constructive activities like telling everybody ELSE how screwed up THEIR lives are. And then you no longer need the patience and understanding required to talk to your own son on some normal plain. And then that way you don't have to think about how tough it was for you when you were growing up and its probably a good thing too cause if you did, you'd realize what a lousy, goddamn shitty-ass parent you are!
Mrs. BruceJeremiah... what has gotten into you?
Jam[Yells over bullhorn to crowd of church-goers]I JUST LOST MY VIRGINITY IN A CONFESSIONAL BOOTH! LORD... HAVE... MERCY! Now, for the last time... Mom... Give me back my FUCKING drumsticks...