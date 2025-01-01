Menu
1980-1989 Films

2031 2029 2028 2027 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1990-1999 1980-1989 1970-1979 1960-1969 1950-1959 1900-1949
..
...And the Pursuit of Happiness ...E tu vivrai nel terrore! L'aldilà ...I vsya lyubov
19
1901. Children on Strike 1969 1981
21
21 Jump Street
3
3 novelly
32
32 Dekabrya
48
48 Hrs.
4:
4:0 Tanechla Ahead
55
55 gradusov nizhe nulya
8
8 Million Ways to Die
84
84 Charing Cross Road
9½ Weeks
A
A Bright Personality A Brutal Game A Change of Seasons A Chinese Ghost Story A Chorus Line A Christmas Story A Clod of Clay A Comedy of Days Gone By A Cruel Romance A Cry in the Dark A Dry White Season A Fish Called Wanda A Great Guy at Heart A Handful of Dust A Hoof Here, a Hoof There A Limousine the Colour of Midsummer's Eve A Lonely Nut-Tree A Man and a Woman: 20 Years Later A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines A Man in Love A Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy A Month in the Country A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon A Nightmare on Elm Street A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2 - Freddy's Revenge A Painter's Wife Portrait A Piece of Sky A Private Function A Question of Silence A Rogue's Saga A Room with a View A Secret Walk in the Woods A Short Film About Killing A Short Film About Love A Simple Death A Soldier's Story A Successful Man A Sunday in the Country A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' A Thousand Billion Dollars A Trip to Wiesbaden A View to a Kill A Visitor to a Museum A Woman and Her Four Men A Year of the Quiet Sun A Zed & Two Noughts A chto ty umeesh'? A sega nakade?
AA
Aakhree Raasta
AB
Abduction of the Wizard Abel Aborigen About Last Night... Above All Else Above the Law Absence of Malice
AC
Accelerate Accidental Waltz Accusation Accused wedding Ace of Aces Action Jackson
AD
Adventures in Babysitting Adventures of Petrov and Vasechkin, Usual and Incredible Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, a Sailor from York Adventures of Vasya Kurolesov Adventures of the Blue Knight
AE
Aelita, Do Not Pester Men! Aeroport so sluzhebnogo vkhoda
AF
After Hours After the Rain, on Thursday
AG
Against All Odds Agape Agnes of God Agony
AI
Air Crew Airplane II: The Sequel Airplane!
AK
Akademik Ivanov Akairo Akira Akmal drakon i princessa Aktsiya
AL
Alamo Bay Alarm Alexander The Small Alice Aliens Alisa v Zazerkalye Alisa v strane chudes All Dogs Go to Heaven All Night Long All The Rihgt Moves All in Good Taste Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold Alone and Unarmed Along Unknown Paths Along the main street with orchestra Altered States Altovaya sonata. Dmitriy Shostakovich Always Alye pogony Alyosha Alyy kamen
AM
Amada, Amada Amadeus American Flyers American Gigolo American Pop Among Grey Stones Amorosa
AN
An American Tail An American Werewolf in London An Ideal Husband An Impudent Girl An Incident from Journalism An Innocent Man An Officer and a Gentleman An Umbrella for Lovers An Uneventful Story Anarchy Anastasia: The Mystery of Anna And All That Jazz And Life, and Tears, and Love And Then And no one in the world... And the Ship Sails On Andrey Tarkovskiy. Zhizn i sudba. Vozvraschenie Andrey Tarkovsky in Nostalghia Andrey i zloy charodey Andrjus Angel Heart Angela Keeps Going Angry Harvest Anna Firling's Roads Anna Pavlova Another Man's Wife and the Husband under the Bed Another Way Another Woman Antique lyrics Antonio Gaudí Anxious Sunday Anyuta
AP
Applause, Applause... Apple on a Palm Appointment with Death
AR
Arabesques on the Pirosmani Theme Archangel novels №1 Argonavtebi Aria Ariel Arifmetika lyubvi Armed and Dangerous Armour of God Arthur
AS
As Tears Go By Ash nights Ashik Kerib Asif, Vasif, Agasif Assa Assassin Asso Association de malfaiteurs Assol Assuage My Sorrow Astérix chez les Bretons Astérix et la surprise de César Aszparuh
AT
At Another People's Holiday At Close Range At Ghosts' Captive At the Beginning of Glorious Days At the Close of Night At the call of the heart Atlantic City Attack Attention! All Units... Attention, Rounds!
AU
Au revoir les enfants Aus dem Leben der Marionetten Austeria Author! Author!
AV
Avanti Popolo
AX
Axiliad
AY
Ay-ay-ay!
BM
BMX Bandits
BA
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 2 Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 3 Babes in Toyland Babette's Feast Baby Boom Baby It's You Bach and Broccoli Bachelor Party Back to School Back to the Future Back to the Future Part II Backyard Bad Boys Bad Taste Bad Timing Bagdad Cafe Bagrationi Bala Balagan Balance Balkon Ballad of an Old Gun Bambi's Childhood Banović Strahinja Barefoot Gen Barfly Bartender of the "Golden Anchor" Batalyony prosyat ognya Batman Batteries Not Included
BE
Be my husband Bear Skin Is for Sale Beat Street Beatrice Beetlejuice Before the Bat's Flight Is Done Before the Sunrise Belaya Caplya Believe It or Not Belye vorony Belyy tanets Benji the Hunted Benvenuta Beregite muzhchin! Berlin Chamissoplatz Best Defense Best Friends Best of the Best Better Off Dead... Betty Blue Beverly Hills Brats Beverly Hills Cop Beverly Hills Cop II Beyond the Door Beyond the Limit Beyond the Walls Bez godu nedelya Bez milosci Bez osobogo riska Bez solntsa Bez sroka davnosti Bez syna ne prikhodi! Bezdomnye domovye
BI
Bianca Bibigon Big Big Brother's wedding Big Business Big Top Pee-wee Big Trouble in Little China Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Bingo Bongo Bird Birdy Bitva za Moskvu Bizalom
BL
Black Eagle Black Rain Black Rose Is an Emblem of Sorrow, Red Rose Is an Emblem of Love Black and White Magic Blackmailer Blade Runner Blagochestivaya Marta Blagorodnyy razboynik Vladimir Dubrovskiy Blame It on Rio Blanche and Marie Blaze Blind Chance Blind Date Blind Fury Blood Blood Lake Blood Red Blood Simple Blood Wedding Blood and Sand Bloodhounds of Broadway Bloodsport Blow Out Blue Angel Cafe Blue Mountains Blue Thunder Blue Velvet
BO
Bocman i popugay № 1 Bocman i popugay № 2 Bocman i popugay № 3 Bocman i popugay № 4 Bocman i popugay № 5 Body Double Body Heat Bolshoj Uh Borderline Borec Boris Godunov Boris I Born of the Storm Born on the Fourth of July Borrowing Matchsticks Bow down to the ground Boy Meets Girl Boyfriends and Girlfriends Boys Boysya, vrag, devyatogo syna
BR
BrainWaves Brainstorm Brak Brazil Breathless Brewster's Millions Broadcast News Broadway Danny Rose Broken Circle Bronco Billy Brubaker
BU
Bucharest Identity Card Bud zdorov! Buddy Buddy Bull Durham Bumazhnye glaza Prishvina Bumerang Burden of Dreams Burebista Burning an Illusion Burroughs: The Movie Buster
BY
By the Pike's Will Bye Bye Brasil Bylo u ottsa tri syna Bystree sobstvennoy teni Byuro nakhodok
C.
C.K. dezerterzy
CA
Caddyshack II Cal Camille Claudel Can't Buy Me Love Cancan in the English Garden Cane River Cannibal Holocaust Cannonball Run II Capablanca Captain of "Pilgrim" Caravaggio Carmen Carmen Carnival Carnival Scenes Casablanca Express Castle in the Sky Casual Sex? Casualties of War Cat People Cat's Eye Caught in the Throat Cavalleria rusticana Caveman
CE
Cel Cervantes from the Small Town
CH
Ch. P. rayonnogo masshtaba Chairman's Night Chameleon Street Chances Are Chapliniana Chariots of Fire Charleen Charlotte for Ever Charodei Chasha terpeniya Cheburashka idyot v shkolu Cheetah Chernite lebedi Chertyonok s pushistym khvostom Chestnyy, umnyy, nezhenatyy... Chetvertyy son Anny Andreevny Chevil Chicherin Child's Play Childish Questions Children of a Lesser God Children of the Corn Chocolat Chodník cez Dunaj Choice of Arms Chouans! Chrezvychaynye obstoyatelstva Christiane F. Chronicle of Amorous Accidents Chronicle of a Death Foretold Chronopolis Chronos Chto u Senki bylo Chuchelo-myauchelo Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli Chyorno-beloe kino Chytilova Versus Forman
CI
Cinderella '80 Cinema Paradiso Circle of Deceit Circle of Two Circus Performers Circus Performers at the North Pole Citizen Lyoshka City Heat City of Pirates City of Women
CL
Clash of the Titans Class Class Relations Clovek proti zkáze Club Paradise Clue
CO
Coal Miner's Daughter Cobra Cobra Verde Cocktail Cocoon Code Name: Emerald Cold Steel Cold Summer of 1953 Colonel Redl Colors Come and See Come in, the Suffering! Comedy of Lysistrata Comic Lover, or Love Escapades of Sir John Falstaff Coming Out Coming to America Commando Compagni di scuola Conan the Barbarian Conan the Destroyer Confessions of Love Confidentially Yours Confusion Coordinates of Death Copper Angel Corps of General Shubnikov Country Coup De Torchon Courier
CR
Crackers Crane Crash — Cop's Daughter Crazy Day of Engineer Barkasov Creepshow Crime and Punishment Crimes and Misdemeanors Crimewave Criminal Talent Critters Critters 2 Crocodile Dundee Crocodile Dundee II Crossroads Cruising
CS
Cserepek Csontváry
CU
Cujo Currency and Peace Curse of Snakes Valley Cutting Class Cutting It Short
CY
Cyborg Cyborg 009: Legend of the Super Galaxy
Céleste
DA
Da zdravstvuet Servac! Dad Damnation Dance Dance Dancefloor Dangerous Liaisons Dangerous Moves Dangerous for Your Life! Daniel Danton Dark Eyes Das Boot Date Davay pozhenimsya David and the Magic Pearl Day of Wrath Day of the Dead Days of Eclipse Dayte nam muzhchin! Daze
DE
Dead Calm Dead Man's Folly Dead Man's Letters Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid Dead Poets Society Dead Ringers Dead Souls Deadly Prey Deal of the Century Dear Yelena Sergeevna Dear, Dearest, Beloved, Unique... Death Comes to Take Off Death Spa Death Watch Death Wish 3 Death Wish 4: The Crackdown Death Wish II Death of a Beautiful Dream Deathtrap Debi tskvdiadshi Decoder Defeat after victory Deja Vu Delo za toboy! Delta Space Mission Demidovs Demons in the Garden Den angela Den komandira divizii Den rozhdeniya babushki Depeche Mode: 101 Deputatskiy chas Der Kandidat Der Prinz hinter den sieben Meeren Der Riese Derevenskaya istoriya Derevo rodiny Dereza Descente Aux Enfers Desyat Negrityat Detskaya ploshchadka Detskiy mir Devichi uzory Devochka iz goroda Devushka i Grand Deystvuy po obstanovke!
DI
Dialog krot i yaytso Dialog s prodolzheniyem Die Hard Different Personalities Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart Dinara Diner Direct Heiress Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky Dirty Dancing Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Disco Dancer Discopríbeh Disorder Distant Voices, Still Lives Diva
DO
Do It — One! Do Not Shoot at White Swans Do You Remember Dolly Bell? Do not Panic, Major Kardos Do not go Do pervoy krovi Do the Right Thing Dobrovoljci Doctor Faustus Documenteur Dog in Boots Doktor Aybolit Dom dlya Kuzki Dom na dyunakh Dom s privideniyami Dom, kotoriy postroili vse Domovoy i khozyayka Domovye, ili son v zimnyuyu noch Don Sezar de Bazan Don't Open Till Christmas Door Door on the Left as You Leave the Elevator Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse Dorogoy Edison Dorozhnaya skazka Dose cheloveka v 'Mersedese' Double Overtake Doverchivyy drakon Down and Out in Beverly Hills Down by Law Dozhdlivaya istoriya
DR
Dragnet Dragon Lord Dreamscape Dressed to Kill Driving Miss Daisy Drowning by Numbers Drugstore Cowboy
DU
Dudaryky Duet for One Dulsineya Tobosskaya Dune Dusha
DV
Dva bogatyrya Dva dolgikh gudka v tumane Dve glavy iz semeynoy khroniki Dve strochki melkim shriftom Dvoe na goloy zemle Dvoe pod odnim zontom: Aprelskaya skazka
DY
Dyadya Vanya Dym otechestva
DZ
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets
Détective
E.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
EA
Earth Girls Are Easy Easy Money
ED
Eddie Macon's Run Educating Rita
EF
Efter repetitionen
EG
Egorka
EI
Eine murul
EK
Ekipazh mashiny boevoy
EL
El El Amor brujo El hombre de los hongos Elegiya Elvis Stories
EM
Emanuelle Escapes from Hell Emmanuelle 4 Empire Records Empire of the Sun
EN
Endless Love Enemies: A Love Story Enemy Mine Entrance to the Labyrinth
EP
Epidemic
ES
Escape from New York Esli by ya byl moim papoy...
ET
Et la lumière fut Eti... tri vernye karty... Etudes about Vroobel Etwas wird sichtbar
EU
Eugene Among Us
EV
Every Time We Say Goodbye Everything's the Wrong Way Evil Clutch Evil Dead II
EX
Excalibur Explorers Extend, Extend, Fascination... Extremities
EY
Eyewitness
FA
Fairy tale about a loud drum Fairy tales... fairy tales... fairy tales of the old Arbat Faith Hope Love Fala Falcons, Soar Up Like Eagles Falling Stars Falling in Love Falsch Fame Family Business Family Relations Family Viewing Fanat Fandy, ó Fandy Fanny and Alexander Fantasma d'amore Fantastic story Fantasy Mission Force Fantozzi contro tutti Fantozzi va in pensione Far from Home Farewell Farewell of a Slav Woman Farewell to the Ark Fast Forward Fast Times at Ridgemont High Fat Man and Little Boy Fatal Attraction Fatal Mistake Fathers and Grandfathers Faunovo velmi pozdní odpoledne Favorites of the Moon
FE
Fear City Fearless Hyena Part II Feat of Odessa Fei lung maang jeung Ferat Vampire Ferris Bueller's Day Off
FI
Field of Dreams Filipok Final Justice Find and neutralize Finders Keepers Fire on East Train 34 Firefox Firestarter First Blood First Encounter - Last Encounter First Name: Carmen First step is the hardest Firstborn Fitzcarraldo Five Corners Five Days One Summer
FL
Flash Gordon Flashdance Flesh and Blood Fletch Fletch Lives Flight 222 Flight of the Navigator Flight to the Land of Monsters Flights in Dreams and Reality Flowers of Reverie Flying with an astronaut
FO
Fool for Love Footloose For All Mankind For No Apparent Reason For Your Eyes Only For a Cop's Hide Forced Vengeance Forgive Me Forgive Me If I Die Forgotten Melody for a Flute Formula of Love Fort Apache the Bronx Fort Saganne Forty Days of Musa Dagh Fotografiya na pamyat Fox hunting
FR
Frances Francesco Frankenstein 90 Frantic Freak Orlando Freeze Die Come to Life Frenchman Fresh Horses Friday the 13th Friday the 13th Part 2 Friday the 13th Part III Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter Friend Fright Night From the Life of Fyodor Kuzkin From the Life of a Chief of the Criminal Police Front in the Rear of the Enemy
FU
Fuete Fulfill all righteousness Full Metal Jacket Future shorts - Francuzskiy tarif
Fürchte dich nicht, Jakob!
GA
Gabdulla Tukay Galax Man-Doll Game Over Gandahar Gandhi Garbo Talks Garde à Vue Gardens of Stone Gardes-Marines, Ahead! Gary Cooper, que estás en los cielos Garçon! Gavroche
GD
Gde-to gremit voyna Gde-to v gubernskom sadu (Koe-chto iz gubernskoy zhizni)
GE
Gelezine princese Genesis Gepard vozvrashchayetsya Getting It Right
GH
Ghost Story Ghostbusters Ghostbusters II
GI
Gikor Ginger Fairy Ginger and Fred Give the Devil His Due
GL
Glaube und Währung - Dr. Gene Scott, Fernsehprediger Glissando Gloria Glory
GO
Go for It Goat's Green Fire God's Scourge Godzilla vs. Biollante Gold Chain Golem Golos Golova Gorgony Golubaya strela Golven Gonza the Spearman Good Morning, Babylon Good Morning, Vietnam Good intentions Gore ne beda Gorillas in the Mist Gorkiy mozhzhevel'nik Gorod prinyal Gorodskie kosari Gorshochek kashi Gospodin gimnazist Gospozha Tundra Gotcha! Govorit Moskva
GR
Grace Quigley Grachi Granddaughter of Ice Grandview, U.S.A. Grave of the Fireflies Gray-Haired Bear Grease 2 Gremlins Greshnik Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes Gribnoy dozhdik Grooms Gruz bez markirovki
GU
Gu-Ga Guarapo Guard Me, My Talisman Guerre des tuques, La Guest from the Future Gunpowder
GY
Gypsy Aza Gypsy Happiness
GZ
Gza shinisaken
HA
Habfürdö Hairspray Hajde da se volimo Half Moon Street Half of Heaven Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers Halloween II Halloween III: Season of the Witch Hamlet Goes Business Hands Up! Hanky Panky Hannah and Her Sisters Hanussen Happy Easter Happy Homecoming, Comrade Hard Ticket to Hawaii Harlem Nights Harry & Son Harry and the Hendersons
HE
Head Office Heart Condition Heart of Dragon Heart of a Dog Heartbreak Hotel Heartbreak Ridge Heartburn Heathers Heavy Metal Hectic summer Hellbound: Hellraiser II Hellraiser Henry V Her Alibi Heracles at Admetus Here is your front Hero of the Year
HI
High Hopes Higher Than Rainbow Highlander Hirak Rajar Deshe Hit Back
HO
Home Movies Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Hoosiers Hope and Glory Hot Pursuit Hotel room How the Cossacks Feasted on a Wedding How the Cossacks Met Aliens How to Beat the High Co$t of Living How to Become Happy
HU
Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live in Budapest
I
I Cannot Say "Farewell" I Hate You I Have Done Everything I Could I Know That You Know That I Know I Love You All I Love, You Love I Married a Shadow I Shall Never Forget I Still Love, I Still Hope I Want Him to Come I dum vysokoe stremlene... I nichego bolshe I povtoritsya vsyo I s vami snova ya... I vot prishyol Bumbo...
I'
I'll Take Your Pain I'll Teach You to Dream
IC
Ico, the Brave Horse
ID
Idealnyy peyzazh v pustyne Identification of a Woman Idol
IF
If the enemy does not give up
IL
Il Bisbetico Domato Il burbero
IM
Imya
IN
In Country In the Old Rhythms In the White City Incident at Map-Grid 36-80 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Inferno Informant Innerspace Inoplanetyanka Insignificance Inspector Blunder Inspector Losev Inspektor GAI Inter Nos Interception Interdevochka Interrogation Intervista Into the Night
IO
Ion: The Lust for the Land, the Lust for Love
IR
Ironweed Irreconcilable Differences
IS
Ischezatel Ishchite zhenshchinu Ishtar Iskusstvo zhit v Odesse Island of Rusty General Issa's Valley Istoriya loshadi Istoriya odnogo podzatylnika Istoriya odnoy bilyardnoy komandi Istoriya odnoy kukly
IT
It It Rained All Night the Day I Left It's Only Rock Itinéraire d'un enfant gâté Itsotskhle genatsvale
IV
Ivan and Alexandra Ivashka iz Dvortsa pionerov
I’
I’ll Wait for You…
JA
Jacknife Jacob Jagged Edge Jane B. par Agnes V. Jane Eyre Jaws 3-D Jaws: The Revenge
JE
Je suis le seigneur du château Jean de Florette Jestem przeciw Jesus of Montreal
JI
Jiri Kilian: L' enfant et les sortilèges
JO
Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia Johnny Be Good Johnny Dangerously Johnny Handsome Joseph Beuys - Jeder Mensch ist ein Künstler Journey to Another Town Journeys from Berlin/1971 Joys of the Youth
JU
Jupiter's Thigh Just Tell Me What You Want
K-
K-9
KO
KOAPP Kobieta samotna Kochankowie mojej mamy Kogda nastupit den Kogda stanovyatsya vzroslymi Kogel-mogel Koleso Fortuny Koleso istorii Komarov Brothers Kometa Kommentariy k prosheniyu o pomilovanii Kond Konets operatsii Rezident Konflikt Kong que gong zhu Konopielka Konsul Kontrakt Kontrakt veka Kontrudar Korabl prisheltsev Kornblumenblau Korol shantazha Korolevskiy buterbrod Korotyshka: Zelyonye shtanishki Korova Koshka, kotoraya gulyala sama po sebe Koshkin dom Kosmicheskie prisheltsy Kostroma Kostyor v beloy nochi Kot Kotofeevich Kot Leopold Kot i Kloun Kot, kotoryy umel pet Koyaanisqatsi
KA
Kak obezyanki obedali Kak oslik grust'yu zabolel Kak poteryat ves Kak prekrasno svetit segodnya luna Kak shchenok uchilsya plavat Kak starik korovu prodaval Kak starik nasedkoy byl Kak stat chelovekom Kak stat zvezdoy Kakoy zvuk izdayot komar? Kaks paari ja üksindus Kamarinskaya Kamikaze 1989 Kanikuly u morya Kanikuly v Prostokvashino Kanuvshee vremya Kapel Kapitan Frakass Karpusha Kartinki s vystavki Kasha iz topora Katala Kazhdy okhotnik zhelaet znat...
KE
Keep Your Eyes Open! Keep Your Right Up Kerosene Salesman's Wife
KH
Khalif-aist Khareba and Gogi Khitraya vorona Khleb, zoloto, nagan Kholodnyy mart Khorosho sidim! Khvastliviy myshonok
KI
Kickboxer Killer Klowns from Outer Space Kin-dza-dza! King David King Kong Lives King Solomon's Mines Kings of Crime Kiss Kiss Daddy Goodnight Kiss of the Spider Woman Kitten from Lizjukova Street
KL
Klad Kletka Kletka dlya kanareek Klyaksa
KN
Knightriders
KR
Krasivo zhit ne zapretish Krasnaya strela Krik o pomoshchi Kriminalnyy kvartet Krovavaya nadpis Krupnyy razgovor Krylya, nogi i khvosty
KU
Kubik i Tobik Kuda ischez Fomenko? Kuda on denetsya! Kukacka v temném lese Kukaracha Kukolka Kultpokhod v teatr Kutya éji dala Kuvyrok cherez golovu
KV
Kvartet Kvartira Kvartira iz syra
L'
L'Argent L'africain L'amour braque L'Étudiante
L.
L.A. Takedown
L`
L`amour nu
LA
La Belle captive La Boum La Boum 2 La Chevre La Femme de ma vie La Historia oficial / The Official Story La Traviata La lectrice La maschera La messa è finita La pelle La provinciale La terrazza Labyrinth Ladies Invite Gentlemen Ladies' Tango Ladri di saponette Lady Chatterley's Lover Lady Jane Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District Lady Terminator Ladyhawke Landscape in the Mist Landstrykere Last Exit to Brooklyn Last Night of Last Year Last Year's Snow Was Falling Late Summer Blues Late love Law of Desire
LE
Le Bal Le Battant Le Beau Mariage Le Cantique des creature: Pablo Picasso pintor Le Dernier Combat (The Last Battle) Le Guignolo Le Passage Le Petit Amour Le Ruffian Le Solitaire Le choc Le père Noël est une ordure Le roi et l'oiseau Leader Lebedi Lebedi Nepryadvy Legal Eagles Legal Marriage Legend Legend of immortality Legenda Serebryanogo ozera Legenda o Saleri Leningrad Cowboys Go America Lermontov Les Les Compères Les Maîtres du temps Les Misérables Les uns et les autres Less Than Zero Let Sleeping Cops Lie Let the Princess Stay with Us Let's Get Lost Leteli dva verblyuda Lethal Weapon Lethal Weapon 2 Lev Tolstoy Lev i 9 gien Lev i byk
LI
Licence to Kill Lichnoy bezopasnosti ne garantiruyu Life Is Beautiful Life Is a Bed of Roses Life Is a Long Quiet River Lifeforce Light Years Away Lightning Over Water Lilac Ball Lili Marleen Limits of Desire Liquid Sky Lisa Patrikeevna Lisova pisnya. Mavka Little Dorrit Little Fish In Love Little Miss Marker Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland Little Nikita Little Vera Little nothings of life Living Rainbow
LJ
Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi
LO
Lock Up Lola Look Who's Talking Loshadi v okeane Losin' It Loulou Love Between the Raindrops Love Story Love Streams Love and Lies Love and Pigeons Love by Request Love on the Ground Love with Privileges Lovespell
LU
Luchshiye gody Lullabye for Brother
LY
Lyalka-Ruslan i ego drug Sanka Lyublyu. Zhdu. Lena Lyudi v okeane
M.
M.K.C. Zodiakas
MA
Mac and Me Macaroni Mach a Sebestová k tabuli! Macskafogo Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome Madly in Love Magician Majo no takkyûbin / Kiki's Delivery Service Major League Makar-sledopyt Mala Noche Maladie d'amour / Malady of Love Malchik i lyagushonok Malchik kak Malchik Malchik shel, sova letela Malenkiy Ryzhik Malenkoe odolzhenie Malinovka i medved Mama, I'm Alive Man Facing Southeast Man in a Case Man of Flowers Man of Iron Maniac Maria Maria's Day Maria's Lovers Maria, Mirabella Marianne & Juliane Maritsa Mark of Cain Married Bachelor Married to the Mob Martynko Masks Masquerade Matador Maurice Mauvais sang Max My Love Maybe Tomorrow
ME
Medved lipovaya noga Medvezhut Melodiya na dva golosa Memoirs of a Sinner Memories of Me Menino do Rio Menya zovut Arlekino Mephisto Mercy and forgive Meri Poppins, do svidaniya Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence Mersedes ukhodit ot pogoni Mesto deystviya Metsluiged
MI
Miami Connection Micki & Maude Microphone Test Midnight Run Mikhaylo Lomonosov Miles from Home Millennium Million v brachnoy korzine Mio in the Land of Faraway Miracles Mirror for a Hero Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters Miss Marple: A Murder Is Announced Miss Marple: A Pocketful of Rye Miss Marple: The Moving Finger Miss millionersha Missing Missis Uksus i mister Uksus Mississippi Burning Mister Designer Mister Perrichon's Trip Misty Shores Mitt liv som hund
MO
Mon oncle d'Amérique Mona Lisa Monsieur Hire Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl Monty Python's The Meaning of Life Moon Rainbow Moonstruck Moonwalker Moonzund More About the Children of Noisy Village Moreplavanie Solnyshkina Morning Patrol Moroz Ivanovich Moscow on the Hudson Moskovskaya elegiya Mother Mother Lode Mother Mary Mother and stepmother Mother, darling, beloved... Motsurave Mournful Unconcern Moy boevoy rashchyot Moy drug zontik Moy nezhno lyubimyy detektiv
MR
Mr. Blob in the Universe Mr. Mom
MS
Ms. 45
MU
Muddy River Mumi-dol Mumu Music Box Muzhchiny est muzhchiny Muzhiki!.. Muzhskoye vospitaniye Muzykalnaya smena Muzykalnyy magazinchik
MY
My 20th Century My Beautiful Laundrette My Best Friend's Girl My Bloody Valentine My Case My Dinner with Andre My Father Is an Idealist My Friend Ivan Lapshin My Friend the Traitor My Left Foot My Little Pony: The Movie My Lucky Stars My Memories of Old Beijing / Cheng nan jiu shi My Neighbor Totoro My New Partner My Nights Are More Beautiful Than Your Days My S Sherlokom Holmsom My Stepmother Is an Alien My Sweet Little Village My beloved My zhili po sosedstvu My, nizhepodpisavshiesya. Film 1 My, nizhepodpisavshiesya. Film 2 Mysh i verblyud Myshonok i krasnoe solnyshko Mystery Train Mystery on Monster Island Mystic Pizza
Mélo
NA
Na beregah plenitelnyh Nevy Na beregu bolshoy reki Na ostriye mecha Na pomoshch, brattsy! Na svoey zemle Na ves zolota Na zadney parte (2-y vypusk) Na zadney parte (4-y vypusk) Na zadney parte (tretiy vypusk) Nadine Narcissus and Psyche Nash bronepoyezd Nash drug Pishichitay. Vypusk 3 Naslednitsa Niki National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation National Lampoon's Vacation Naufragos del Liguria Naughty Boys Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Nayda
NE
Ne boysya, ya s toboy Ne bylo pechali Ne opozdal Ne stavte Leshemu kapkany... Ne zabud oglyanutsya Ne zhdali, ne gadali Near Dark Nearly the same age Needle Neighbors Neobyknovennyye priklyucheniya Karika i Vali Nepobedimyy Neprofessionaly Neptune's Feast Neudachniki Never Say Never Again Neveroyatnoye pari, ili istinnoye proisshestviye, blagopoluchno zavershivsheyesya sto let nazad New Adventures of a Yankee in King Arthur's Court New York Stories Next of Kin Next to You Nezhdanno-negadanno Nezhnost k revushemu zveryu
NI
Nichut ne strashno Nicolo Paganini Night Accident Night Is Short Night of the Demons Nighthawks Nightmare Weekend Nightmare on Elm Street 5 Nijinsky Nikifor Bubnov's Happiness Nineteen Eighty-Four Ninja Thunderbolt Ninja the Protector Nizami
NO
No End No Family No Mercy No Retreat, No Surrender No Small Affair No Way Out Noce Blanche Noch rozhdeniya Nochnoy tsvetok Nostalghia Notebook on Cities and Clothes Nothing in Common Notre histoire Novogodnee priklyuchenie Novosele u Brattsa Krolika Now and Forever
NU
Nurses Nuts Nuzhnye lyudi
O
O bednom gusare zamolvite slovo O lumina la etajul 10 O vozvrashchenii zabyt
O,
O, Sport, You – the Peace!
O-
O-Bi, O-Ba: The End of Civilization
OB
Obywatel Piszczyk
OC
Ochen strashnaya istoriya Ochen vas vsekh lyublyu Octopussy
OD
Odinokaya zhenshchina zhelayet poznakomitsya Odinokiy royal' Odnazhdy utrom Odnazhdy v dekabre Odnolyuby
OF
Offered for Singles
OG
Ogaryova Street, Number 6 Ogni Ograblenie po... Ogurechnaya loshadka
OK
Okhota na tigra Okhotnik do skazok Okhotnik i ego syn
OL
Old Gringo Old Letters Old Times Pranks Olenya okhota Olimpioniki Oliver & Company Oliver Twist
ON
On Golden Pond On the Silver Globe Once Bitten Once Lied Once Upon a Time Twenty Years Later Once Upon a Time in America One Crazy Summer One Day Pina Asked... One Deadly Summer One Magic Christmas One Time Deal One from the Heart Only When I Laugh
OP
Opasnyy vozrast
OR
Ordinary People
OS
Osenniy podarok fey Osenniye sny Ostorozhno, Vasilyok Ostrov Sokrovishch Ostrov kapitanov Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot
OT
Ot Buga do Visly Ot dvukh do pyati Otchego koshku nazvali koshkoy Otrazhenie Otryad spetsyalnogo naznacheniya
OU
Out of Africa Outland
OV
Over the Top Overboard Oviri
OZ
Ozhidanie polkovnika Shalygina Ozhog
PA
Padayuschaya ten Paganini Pagliacci Pale Rider Pants Parade of the Planets Paradoksy v stile rok Parasite Parenthood Paris, Texas Parisian drama Parol znali dvoye Parole de flic Pass it on Passion of Love Pathfinder Pauline at the Beach
PE
Peacetime Pechniki Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Peggy Sue Got Married Pelle the Conqueror Pennies from Heaven Per Aspera Ad Astra Peremena uchasti Peremenka № 3 Peremenka № 4 Peremenka № 5 Peremenka № 6 Pereval Perfect Perfil and Thomas Perikola Permanent Vacation Pernicious Sunday Personal file of Judge Ivanova Pervyy avtograf Pet Sematary Peter Pan Peterburgskaya elegiya Petrovka, 38 Petukh i boyarin
PH
Phar Lap Phenomena
PI
Pick Up Your Belongings Pif-paf, oy-oy-oy! Pilyulya Pink Cadillac Pink Floyd – The Wall Pippi Longstocking Pirates Pixote
PL
Places in the Heart Planes, Trains & Automobiles Plastilinovaya vorona Platon meni drug Platoon Playing with the unknown Plead Guilty Plenty Pliajis kachagi Ploshchad kartonnykh chasov Plumbum
PO
Po doroge s oblakami Po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu Pociag do Hollywood Pod kupolom tsirka Pod svist pul' Pod znakom odnorogoy korovy Poddannye revolyutsii Podróze pana Kleksa Podsudimyy Poet Muslim Magomayev Point of No Return Poka ne vypal sneg... Pokrovskie vorota Police Police Academy Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment Police Academy 3: Back in Training Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach Police Academy 6: City Under Siege Police Story Police Story 2 Polnolunie Poltergeist Poltergeist II: The Other Side Poltergeist III Polyester Polyn - trava gorkaya Pom Pom Pomorskaya byl Pomoshhniki Gefesta Poor Masha Popalsya, kotoryy kusalsya! Popeye Pora krasnykh yablok Porosyonok v kolyuchey shubke Poshchyochina, kotoroy ne bylo Posle voyny - mir Posledniy geym Poslednyaya okhota Possession Postaraysya ostatsya zhivym Postface Postoronnim vkhod razreshyon Poteryalas ptitsa v nebe Poulet au vinaigre Powaqqatsi Power Powwow Highway
PR
Prancer Pravo na vystrel Prazdniki detstva Prazská petka Predator Predlagayu ruku i serdtse Preferans po Pyatnitsam Prekrasnaya Peri Premonition of Love Preodoleniye Presumption of Innocence Pretty in Pink Prezhde my byli ptitsami Prihodi na katok Prikaz: pereyti granitsu Prikazano vzyat zhivym Prikhod luny Prikhodi svobodnym Priklyuchenie na plotu Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Dvadtsatyy vek nachinaetsya Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley Priklyucheniya Toma Soyera i Geklberri Finna Priklyucheniya domovyonka Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film tretiy Priklyucheniya pingvinenka Lolo. Film vtoroy Priklyucheniya porosenka Funtika Primary Russia Prince Daniil Galitsky Prince Udacha Andreyevich Prince of Darkness Prince of the City Princess Jasnenka and the Flying Shoemaker Princess from the Moon Prishelets v kapuste Prishla i govoryu Private Benjamin Private Detective, or Operation Cooperation Private Life Private Resort Privet s fronta Prizzi's Honor Pro Buku Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu Pro Fomu i pro Eryomu Pro Mamontyonka Pro Shmeley I Koroley Pro Sidorova Vovu Pro kota... Prodannyy smekh Professor Dowell's Testament Project A Project A Part II Propal Petya-petushok Propavshiye sredi zhivykh Proryv Proshchalnaya gastrol' 'Artista' Protocol Proval operatsii 'Bolshaya medveditsa' Pryamoe popadanie Przyjaciel wesolego diabla Präriejäger in Mexiko: Geierschnabel
PS
Psy Psycho II Psycho III Psychos in Love
PU
Publication Pudel Pueblo Punchline Purple Rain Pustomelya Put v vechnost Puteshestvie Puteshestvie muravya
QU
Quarantine Queen at Wembley Queen: Rock Montreal 1981 Querelle
RA
Racing with the Moon Radio Days Rafferty Rage and Glory Raging Bull Ragtime Raiders of the Lost Ark Rain Man Raising Arizona Ram Lakhan Rambo III Rambo: First Blood Part II Rampage Ran Ransom Rasskaz neizvestnogo cheloveka Rasskazhite skazku, doktor Rasskazy o lyubvi Rat-Trap Raw Deal Raz - gorokh, dva - gorokh... Raz, dva - gore ne beda Razmakh krylyev Razreshite pogulyat s vashey sobakoy Razsledvane
RE
Real Genius Recipe of Her Youth Recollections of the Yellow House Red Dawn Red Heat Red Sonja Red Sorghum Red Wood Pigeon Reds Regina Rendez-vous Repeated Wedding Repentance Repo Man Reporting from the Line of Fire Resident Return Return from Orbit Return of the Killer Tomatoes Return to Oz Reuben, Reuben Revenge Revenge Revolution Revue na zakázku
RI
Rich Man Poor Man Rich and Famous Rike-hoholok Risky Business Rive droite, rive gauche River's Edge
RO
Road Companion Road House Robinsonada or My English Grandfather Robinzon i samolyot RoboCop Rock & Rule Rocket Gibraltar Rocky III Rocky IV Rok Romancing the Stone Romantik Romanza final (Gayarre) Ronja Robbersdaughter Room 666 Rosa Luxemburg Rough Cut Roundabout Roxanne Royal Opera House: Manon Lescaut
RU
Ruanskaya deva po prozvishchu Pyshka Ruki vverkh! Rumble Fish Rumburak Runaway Train Running on Empty Rupture Ruthless People
RY
Rybya upryazhka Ryzhaya koshka
S
S tebou me baví svet
SA
Sadovnik Sahilsiz gece Sailors Have No Questions Sakharov Salaam Bombay! Salome's Last Dance Salon krasoty Salty Rose Salvador Sami sila Samyy malenkiy gnom № 2 Samyy malenkiy gnom № 3 Sand Cliffs Sang des autres, Le Sans Soleil Santa Sangre Sashka Satisfaction Saturn 3 Savaitgalis pragare Save Our Souls Savraska Say Anything...
SC
Scalps Scandalous Scanners Scarecrow Scarface Scenes from Life of People on Leave Schastlivyy Grigoriy Scooby-Doo Meets the Boo Brothers Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School Scooby-Doo and the Reluctant Werewolf Scrooged
SE
Sea of Love Secret of the Black Birds See No Evil, Hear No Evil See You in the Morning Seems Like Old Times Segni particolari: bellissimo Segodnya v nashem gorode Sekretny farvater Semero soldatikov Semeynyy krug Semyon Dezhnev Sen no Rikyu: Honkakubô ibun Sentimental Journey to the Potato Seraya mysh Serdtse ne kamen Serebryanye ozyora Seromanets Sestrichki privychki Seven Elements Seven Screams Across the Sea Sex, Lies, and Videotape Sexmission Sezon chudes
SH
Shades of Fern Shadows in Paradise Shadows in the Storm Shakaly Shaltay-Boltay Shanghai Surprise Sharik-fonarik Shchenok Shchenok i staraya tapochka She with a Broom, He in a Black Hat She's Gotta Have It She-Devil Shekhvedramde, megobaro... Sherman's March Shirley Valentine Shivers Shlyapa Shoah Shoot to Kill Short Circuit Shtormovoye preduprezhdeniye Shurale Shurochka Shutki v storonu
SI
Sid and Nancy Sign o' the Times Silent Night, Deadly Night Silent horror Silkwood Silver Revue Silverado Silvia Sinbad of the Seven Seas Sineglazka Sing Sing Sing, Cowboy, sing Singing the Blues in Red Sirano de Berzherak Sitsilianskaya zashchita Sitting on the Golden Porch Sixteen Candles
SK
Skaz o Evpatii Kolovrate Skazka dlya Natashi Skazka o glupom muzhe Skazka o glupom myshonke Skazka o starom ekho Skazka o vesyolom kloune Skazka o zvezdnom malchike Skazka ob ochen vysokom cheloveke Skrydis per Atlanta Skydivers
SL
Sladkiy rodnik Slavnosti snezenek Sledstvie vedut Kolobki Slon i penochka Slonyonok i pismo Slonyonok poshyol uchitsya Slonyonok zabolel Sluchay s begemotom Slums of Beverly Hills Slushat v otsekakh
SM
Smekh i gore u Bela morya Smertelnaya skhvatka Smirennoe kladbishche Smokey and the Bandit II
SN
Snake Catcher Snake Poison Snapshot Around the Family Table Snegir Snegurochku vyzyvali? Snehová královna
SO
So Long Soccer Poker Society Sofya Petrovna Sogni d'oro Sol nad zlato Soldatskaya skazka Soldatskiy dolg Soldatskiy kaftan Solntse v karmane Solo Sunny Solomennyy zhavoronok Some errors Someone Else's Call Something Wild Somewhere in Time Somewhere, Tomorrow Sonata marymoncka Sophie's Choice Soshedshie s nebes Souchastniki Sound and Fury
SP
Spaceballs Spacehunter: Adventures in the Forbidden Zone Special Unit Speed Speriamo che sia femmina Spetters Spitak qaghaq Splash Splashes of Champagne Splendor Sportloto-82 Spotkanie na Atlantyku Spring Symphony
SQ
Squadron of Flying Hussars
SR
Sredi tysyachi dorog... Srok davnosti
ST
St. Elmo's Fire Stakeout Stalingrad Stand and Deliver Stand by Me Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi Staraya lestnitsa Staraya plastinka Stardust Memories Starman Starshina Start Liquidation Starye dolgi Staryy kuvshin Staryy novyy god Station for Two Stay with You Staying Alive Steel Dawn Steel Magnolias Steklyannyy labirint Stephen, the King Stepnaya eskadrilya Still of the Night Stir Crazy Sto soldat i dve devushki Stone Soul Stop Making Sense Story of Women Stradivari Strakhovoy agent Strange Games Stranger Than Paradise Strannik Strapless Straw Bells Street Smart Street Trash Streets of Fire Student Bodies
SU
Subway Success Such Late, Such Warm Autumn Sudden Impact Sugar House Sun, Hay and a Couple of Slaps Sun, Hay, Berries Sunday Pranks Sunset Supergirl Supergirls Superman II Superman III Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Surrender Suspect Suvenir dlya prokurora
SV
Svadebnyy podarok Svet v okne Svidaniye s molodostyu Svinopas Svirepiy Bambr Svoy krest
SW
Sweet Dreams Sweet Liberty Swing Shift Switching Channels Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
SY
Syn Syn kamnya i velikan
SZ
Szaffi
TA
TASS upolnomochen zayavit... Tak soydyot! Take Care of Women Take everything on ourselves Talcum Powder Tales Out of School: Made in Britain Tales from the Gimli Hospital Tales of Ordinary Madness Tam, gde nebo lezhit na zemle Tamozhnya Tampopo Tango & Cash Tangos, the Exile of Gardel Tantsy kukol Tantsy na kryshe Taps Tarakan Tarzan in Manhattan Tarzan the Ape Man Taynoe golosovanie Tayny madam Vong Tayozhnyy moryak
TR
TRON Trading Places Train Off Schedule Tranti-Vanti Treasure Island Treasure of the Four Crowns Treasures of the Snow Tree Dzhamal Trees Grow on the Stones Too Trees on Asphalt Tremendous Adventures of the Musketeers Tremors Tretyego ne dano Trevozhnyy vylet Tri gilzy ot angliyskogo karabina Tri medvedya Tri protsenta riska Tribute Trois hommes à abattre Trois places pour le 26 Troye na ostrove True Believer True Stories True of Lieutenant Klimov Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
TE
Teaduse ohver Team 33 Tears In The Rain Tears Were Falling Teddy Bear Teen Wolf Teheran 43 Tempest Temptation of Don Juan Tender Age Tender Mercies Tenshi no tamago Tenue de soirée Tequila Sunrise Terms of Endearment Terug naar Oegstgeest Teryokhina taratayka Testament Tetsuo: The Iron Man
TH
The 'Burbs The 13th Apostle The Abyss The Academy of Mr Klyaksa The Accidental Tourist The Accused The Adventure of Denchu Kozo The Adventurer The Adventures of Baron Munchausen The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension The Adventures of Mark Twain The Adventures of Quentin Durward, Marksman of the Royal Guard The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra The Angelic Conversation The Appointment The Assault The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time The Asthenic Syndrome The Aviator The Aviator's Wife The Awakening The BFG The Ballad of Narayama The Ballad of the Valiant Knight Ivanhoe The Baltimore Bullet The Bear The Beautiful Twenty Year Old The Beauty of the Alhambra The Beekeeper The Bell of Chernobyl The Belly of an Architect The Best of Times The Bet The Big Blue The Big Brawl The Big Chill The Big Red One The Big Underground Ball The Black Cauldron The Black Monk The Blonde Around the Corner The Blood of Heroes The Blue Lagoon The Blues Brothers The Boogeyman The Border The Bostonians The Bounty The Breakfast Club The Brother from Another Planet The Cabbage Soup The Cannonball Run The Carpenter The Casket of Maria Medici The Changeling The Children of Bullerby Village The Chosen One The Circus Princess The Color Purple The Color of Money The Company of Wolves The Constant Factor The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover The Cotton Club The Couch Trip The Courageous The Dark Night The Dark Room The Dead The Dead Pool The Dead Zone The Decline of Western Civilization The Decline of the American Empire The Detached Mission The Devil and Max Devlin The Doctor's Pupil The Donkey's Hide The Doors: Live at the Bowl '68 The Draughtsman's Contract The Drayman and the King The Dream Team The Dresser The Dressmaker The Driver for One Trip The Element of Crime The Elephant Man The Elm Chanted Forest The Emergency Exit The Enchanted Grove The Evil Dead The Experts The Fabulous Baker Boys The Fairfax Millions The Falcon and the Snowman The Family The Family Game The Far Pavilions The Feasts of Belshazzar, or a Night with Stalin The Final Countdown The First 100 Years Are Hard The First Deadly Sin The Flamingo Kid The Flight of Dragons The Flight of the Eagle The Fly The Fog The Formula The Fountain The Fourth Man The Fourth Year of War The Fox and the Hound The French Lieutenant's Woman The French Revolution The Frog Prince The Fugitives The Gendarme and the Gendarmettes The Glade of Fairy Tales The Glass Menagerie The Gods Must Be Crazy The Gold Rimmed Glasses The Golden Child The Gong Show Movie The Good Father The Goonies The Great Cheese Conspiracy The Great Generation The Great Land of Small The Great Mouse Detective The Green Ray The Hand The Heifer The Heiresses The Hit The Hit The Holcroft Covenant The Home and the World The Hound of the Baskervilles The House of Bernarda Alba The House of Fools The Hunger The Ideal Landscape The Illusionist The Interviewer The Invisible Man The Island The January Man The Jayne Mansfield Story The Jester The Jester and the Queen The Jewel of the Nile The Journey of Natty Gann The Journey of a Young Composer The Joys of Middle Age The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid, Part III The Killer The King of Comedy The Kite Day The Knight The Krakonos and the Skiers The Kreutzer Sonata The Lady and the Highwayman The Lady of the Camellias The Lady with the parrot The Land Before Time The Last Emperor The Last Ferry The Last Jaws The Last Married Couple in America The Last Metro The Last Night of Scheherazade The Last Road The Last Schoolbell The Last Temptation of Christ The Last Unicorn The Last of England The Left-Hander The Legend of Suram Fortress The Lifeguard The Little Fox The Little Mermaid The Little Thief The Living Daylights The Lonely Guy The Lonely Voice of Man The Long Riders The Lost Boys The Lullaby The Lynx The Makioka Sisters The Man Who Envied Women The Man Who Loved Women The Man Who Planted Trees The Man from Snowy River The Man on the Golden Horse The Man with One Red Shoe The Melvin Dummar Story The Milagro Beanfield War The Mirror Crack'd The Miser The Mission The Missionary The Moderns The Money Pit The Morning After The Morning Round The Moromete Family The Mosquito Coast The Most Charming and Attractive The Moth The Mozart Brothers The Muppets Take Manhattan The Music Teacher The Mysterious Castle in the Carpathians The Mysterious Old Man The Mystery of Oberwald The Mystery of Ship Watch The Mystery of the Third Planet The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! The Name of the Rose The Natural The Navigator: A Mediaeval Odyssey The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte The Octagon The Orchestra Conductor The Order: No Shooting The Orion Loop The Osterman Weekend The Outsiders The Palace The Pathfinder The Perfect Crime The Phantom of the Opera The Philadelphia Experiment The Pirate The Pointsman The Pope of Greenwich Village The Possessed The Postman Always Rings Twice The Power of Emotion The Presidio The Pretenders The Princess Bride The Principal The Prisoner of Château d'If The Professional The Protector The Purple Rose of Cairo The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper The Quack The Queen of Spades The Return of Butterfly The Return of King Lapusneanu The Return of the Living Dead The Revolt of Job The Right Stuff The River The Road Warrior The Road to Bresson The Rose King The Running Man The Sacrifice The Sails of My Childhood The Scream The Secret Life of Nikola Tesla The Secret of Gretha Villa The Secret of My Success The Secret of NIMH The Secret of the Golden Mountain The Secret of the Snow Queen The Serpent and the Rainbow The Servant The Seventh Continent The Seventh Sign The Shining The Shipwreck Island The Sixth The Slugger's Wife The Snowman The Soldier's Tale The Son of the Stars The South The South The Spy The Star Inspector (1980) The Star and Death of Joaquin Murieta The State of Things The Story of Voyages The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde The Stunt Man The Sunday Daddy The Sure Thing The Tadpole and the Whale The Tale about the Painter in Love The Tale of Tsar Saltan The Tall Guy The Tango of Our Childhood The Terminator The Thin Blue Line The Thing The Things of Love The Third One at the Fifth Row The Three Veterans The Timok Rebellion The Toxic Avenger The Train Has Stopped The Train for Kraljevo The Trip to Bountiful The Truth on the Savolta Affair The Twin The Umbrella Coup The Unbearable Lightness of Being The Uninvited Friend The Untouchables The Vanishing The Veldt The Verdict The Visit The Vulture The War of the Roses The War of the Worlds: Next Century The Whales of August The Whistle Blower The White Rose The White Rose of Immortality The Winter War The Witches of Eastwick The Wolf The Woman Next Door The World According to Garp The Year of Living Dangerously The Young Magician The Young Master The Youth of Peter the Great The fairy-tale world of Aleksandr Ptushko The last harem The marriage of Balzaminov The pigeon The top of Vizbor The year of the calf Theater season TheatreHD: Dzeffirelli: Selskaya chest Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser They All Laughed They Live They Were Actors Things Change This Is Spinal Tap Those who remain live Threads Three Amigos Three Brothers Three Crowns of the Sailor Three Fugitives Three Lederhosen in St. Tropez Three Men and a Baby Three Men and a Cradle Three Sisters Three Times About Love Three for Happiness Through the Fire Throw Momma from the Train
TI
Tie xue Kunlun guan Tiger Warsaw Tigryonok na podsolnukhe Time Bandits Time and the Conways Time for rest from Saturday to Monday Time of Desires Time of the Gypsies Tin Men Titqmis ori tve
TO
To Award (Posthumously) To Kill a Dragon To Kill a Priest To Marry a Captain To li ptitsa, to li zver Tokyo-Ga Tomorrow Was the War Tomorrow is a New Day Too Beautiful for You Tootsie Top Gun Top Secret! Torpedo Bombers Tough Guys Tous vedettes
TS
Tsarsuli koveltvis chventanaa Tsodvis shvilebi
TU
Tucker: The Man and His Dream Tuff Turf Turner & Hooch
TW
Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky Twice Born Twilight Zone: The Movie Twilight of the Gods Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars Twins Twist Again in Moskau Twisted Obsession Two Versions of One Collision Two and One Two arrows. Stone Age Detective Two banks Two of a Kind
TY
Ty moy vostorg, moe muchene... Tyap, Lyap - malyary!
UB
Ubegayushchiy avgust
UD
Udivitelnaya nakhodka, ili samye obyknovennyye chudesa
UK
Ukh ty, govoryashchaya ryba!
UL
Ulysse
UN
Un amour de Swann Uncle Buck Uncommon Valor Under Fire Under the Volcano Une Femme ou Deux Une affaire d'hommes Unexpected blow Unicorn Hunt Unikum Uninvited Unit with «deception» Unknown self-portrait
UP
Up the Academy Up to a Certain Point
UR
Urban Cowboy Urgent... Secret... CheKa
US
Used Cars
UT
Utrenneye shosse Utro bez otmetok
UV
Uvazhaemyy leshiy Uvelichitelnoe steklo
V
V Krymu ne vsegda leto V dvukh shagakh ot 'Raya' V nachale igry V nebe 'Nochnye vedmy' V odnu-yedinstvennuyu zhizn V poiskakh kapitana Granta V poslednyuyu ochered V semnadcat malchisheskih let V sinem more, v beloy pene... V strelyayushchey glushi
VA
Vabank Vacation of Petrov and Vasechkin, Usual and Incredible Vagabond Vagrant Bus Valentin und Valentina Valentina Valmont Vam chto, nasha vlast ne nravitsya?! Vam telegramma Vanya i krokodil Vasili and Vasilisa Vasiliy Buslaev Vassa
VE
Velikan-egoist Velikolepniy Gosha Velryba Decimálka, Pik a Kvik Vendetta dal futuro Venezia, carnevale - Un amore Vera Verit i znat Vernoe sredstvo Veronika Voss Vertical Race Very Important Person Vesna nadezhdy
VI
Vice Versa Victory Videodrome Vincent Violence in a Women's Prison Violent Cop Visit to Minotaur Vitamin rosta Vitya Glushakov - A Friend of the Apaches
VL
Vladivostok, god 1918 Vlyubchivaya vorona
VO
Volchishche - seryy khvostishche Volchok Volga — russkaya reka Volk i telyonok Volnyy veter Volná noha Volodya big Volodya small Volshebnaya lopata Volshebnaya serna Volshebnoe lekarstvo Volunteers Volya vselennoy Vorobey na ldu Vot pridet avgust Vot takaya istoriya... Vot takaya muzyka Vot takiye chudesa Voyage in Time Voyage of the Rock Aliens Voyage to Cythera Vozvraschenie (1980) Vozvrashchenie Khodzhi Nasreddina Vozvrashchenie so zvyozd
VR
Vremya svidaniy
VS
Vsego odin povorot Vsekh poymal Vsem chertyam nazlo Vsem spasibo! Vstrecha pered razlukoy Vstrechayte babushku Vsyo pobezhdayet lyubov'
VT
Vtoroy raz v Krymu Vtorzheniye
VY
Vy chyo, starichyo? Vykrutasy Vyyti iz lesa na polyanu
VZ
Vzlomshchik Vzyat zhivym
Všichni musí být v pyžamu
WA
Waiting for Love Walker Wall Street Wanted: Dead or Alive War and Peace WarGames Warning Sign Wartime Romance Water
WE
We Are Cheerful, Happy, Talented! We Are from Jazz We Looked in the Death's Face We Were Young We will wait, come back We're No Angels Weekend at Bernie's Weird Science Well, Come On, Smile
WH
What Have I Done to Deserve This? Wheels on Meals When Father Was Away on Business When Harry Met Sally... When Time Ran Out... When the Wind Blows Where Is the Friend's House? Where is Your Son? Where is the Nophelet? Where the Buffalo Roam Where the Green Ants Dream Where, Gentlemen, Where Are You Going? Wherever You Are While there is time Whirlpool White Apache White Dew White Nights White Snow of Russia White Water Summer White curse Who Framed Roger Rabbit Who will pay for Luck? Who's Harry Crumb? Who's Singin' Over There? Whose Life Is It Anyway? Why Has Bodhi-Dharma Left for the East?
WI
Wicked City Wie man sieht Willie & Phil Willow Windrider Wings of Desire Winners and Sinners Winter Cherry Winter Evening in Gagra Winter of Our Dreams Winter's Child Wisdom Wise Guys With No Happiness... With whom you are married, singer? Withnail and I Without Witness Without a Clue Without the Right to Fail Witness
WO
Wolf's Hole Woman from the Provinces Woman in a Hat Women of Valor Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Working Girl
WR
Wrong Is Right
XA
Xanadu
XU
Xue zhan Taierzhuang
YA
Ya - Khortitsa Ya - aktrisa Ya zhdu tebya, kit Yaguar Yaroslav Mudry
YE
Year of Enlightment Year of the Dragon Yeelen Yellow Earth Yentl Yerma Yesli mozhesh, prosti... Yesterday
YI
Yi ge he ba ge Yinghung Boon Sik
YO
Yo Ho Ho Yol Yolki-palki Young Doctors in Love Young Guns Young Sherlock Holmes Young Toscanini Youngblood Yozhik plus Cherepakha
YU
Yubiley Yunost Bembi
YY
Yya-Khkha!
ZA
Za prekrasnykh dam! Zaliv schastya Zamok lgunov Zapiski Pirata Zapomnite menya takoy Zapretnaya zona Zateryannye v peskakh Zayats, kotoriy lyubil davat sovety
ZD
Zdes mogut voditsya tigry Zdravstvuyte, Gulnora Rakhimovna!
ZE
Zelig Zelyonyy furgon Zerograd
ZH
Zhadnyy bogach Zhaloba Zharkoye leto v Kabule Zheleznoe pole Zhenshchiny shutyat vseryoz Zhenskiye radosti i pechali Zhil u babushki Kozyol Zhil-byl doktor Zhil-byl pyos Zhili-byli ded i baba Zhitie svyatyh sester Zhivaya igrushka Zhizn Klima Samgina
ZI
Zima v Prostokvashino Zimnyaya skazka
ZL
Zlodej Zloy dukh Yambuya
ZM
Zmey na cherdake
ZN
Znakomstvo
ZO
Zolotaya baba Zolotoye runo Zone
ZV
Zvyozdnaya komandirovka
À
À Nos Amours
ÁL
Álmodik az állatkert
ÉD
Édith et Marcel
ÉL
Élet muzsikája - Kálmán Imre, Az
БУ
Будни и праздники Серафимы Глюкиной
БІ
Біздікін біл Бірге
ВЕ
Вечное сияние
ВО
ВС
Все могло быть иначе
ГЛ
Главный конструктор
ЖЫ
Жылан жылы
ИВ
Иван Бабушкин
КА
Казачья застава Караул
ЛЕ
Летние впечатления о планете Z
МЕ
Мергендер
ОШ
Ошибка старого волшебника
ПО
Покушение на ГОЭЛРО
ПУ
Путешествие будет приятным
СК
Скандальное происшествие в Брикмилле Скорый поезд
СЛ
Следствие ведут знатоки: Без ножа и кастета Следствие ведут знатоки: Мафия Следствие ведут знатоки: Полуденный вор
СҰ
Сұлтан Бейбарыс
ТР
Транзит
‎Y
‎Yurka - the Son of the Commander‎
