Jude
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 6.9
2 posters
Jude

Jude 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 6 February 1996
Release date
10 September 1996 Russia 18+
10 September 1996 Canada
6 February 1996 Germany
4 October 1996 Great Britain
10 September 1996 Kazakhstan
18 October 1996 USA
10 September 1996 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $409,144
Production Revolution Films, BBC Film, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
Jude, Джуд, Džudas, Herzen in Aufruhr, Jude - kivenhakkaajan rakkaus, Jude - kiviraiduri armastus, Jude: Corazones atormentados, Lidércfény, Paixão Proibida, Więzy miłości, Τζουντ, ジュード, 无名的裘德, 日蔭のふたり, 绝恋, 裘德
Director
Michael Winterbottom
Cast
Christopher Eccleston
Kate Winslet
Liam Cunningham
Rachel Griffiths
June Whitfield
7.2
11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Quotes
[last lines]
Jude Fawley We are man and wife, if ever two people were on this earth.
