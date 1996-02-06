Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
1996
World premiere
6 February 1996
Release date
|10 September 1996
|Russia
|
|18+
|10 September 1996
|Canada
|
|
|6 February 1996
|Germany
|
|
|4 October 1996
|Great Britain
|
|
|10 September 1996
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|18 October 1996
|USA
|
|
|10 September 1996
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$7,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$409,144
Production
Revolution Films, BBC Film, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)
Also known as
Jude, Джуд, Džudas, Herzen in Aufruhr, Jude - kivenhakkaajan rakkaus, Jude - kiviraiduri armastus, Jude: Corazones atormentados, Lidércfény, Paixão Proibida, Więzy miłości, Τζουντ, ジュード, 无名的裘德, 日蔭のふたり, 绝恋, 裘德