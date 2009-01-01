ProductionCourier Studios, Mosfilm, Spectator Entertainment
Also known as
Tsareubiytsa, Assassin of the Tsar, El asesino del zar, Цареубийца, A cár gyilkosa, Assassin of the Tzar, Assassinato do Tzar, Carobójca, Der Zarenmörder, L'Assassin du tsar, L'assassino dello zar, Mordet på Tsaren, The Assassin of the Tsar, The Regicid, Цареубиец, 暗杀沙皇
Film rating
7.4
Rate15 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
TimofeyevIn view of the fact that your relatives in Europe continue to attack Soviet Russia... The Ural Executive Committee has decided to shoot you.
Tsar Nicholas IIWhat?
[shooting begins]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.