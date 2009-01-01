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Poster of The Assassin of the Tsar
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Assassin of the Tsar
7.4

The Assassin of the Tsar

, 1991
Tsareubiytsa
Great Britain, USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of The Assassin of the Tsar
7.4

Cast

Oleg Yankovskiy
Oleg Yankovskiy
Tsar Nicholas II
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Aleksandr Yegorovich
Yuriy Sherstnyov
Kozlov
Anzhela Ptashuk
Marina
Viktor Seferov
Vojkov
Olga Antonova
Tsarina Aleksandra
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Yurovsky
Malcolm McDowell
Malcolm McDowell
Yurovsky
Dariya Majorova
Princess Olga
Evgeniya Kryukova
Evgeniya Kryukova
Princess Tatyana
Alyona Teremizova
Princess Mariya
Director Karen Shakhnazarov
Writer Aleksandr Borodyanskiy, Karen Shakhnazarov
Composer John Altman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USSR
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1991
Online premiere 1 January 2009
World premiere 9 May 1991
Release date
2 October 1991 Russia 12+
1 October 1993 Kazakhstan
1 October 1993 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,163
Production Courier Studios, Mosfilm, Spectator Entertainment
Also known as
Tsareubiytsa, Assassin of the Tsar, El asesino del zar, Цареубийца, A cár gyilkosa, Assassin of the Tzar, Assassinato do Tzar, Carobójca, Der Zarenmörder, L'Assassin du tsar, L'assassino dello zar, Mordet på Tsaren, The Assassin of the Tsar, The Regicid, Цареубиец, 暗杀沙皇

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Timofeyev In view of the fact that your relatives in Europe continue to attack Soviet Russia... The Ural Executive Committee has decided to shoot you.
Tsar Nicholas II What?
[shooting begins]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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