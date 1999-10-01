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Poster of G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time
7.0
Kinoafisha Films G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time
7.0

G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time

, 1999
G:MT Greenwich Mean Time
Great Britain / Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of G:MT – Greenwich Mean Time
7.0

Cast

Steve John Shepherd
Sam
Ben Waters
Bean
Alec Newman
Alec Newman
Charlie
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Rix
Anjela Lauren Smith
Sherry
Melanie Gutteridge
Lucy
Georgia Mackenzie
Rachel
Alicya Eyo
Bobby
Freddie Annobil-Dodoo
Elroy
Alun Armstrong
Alun Armstrong
Uncle Henry
Director John Strickland
Writer Simon Mirren
Composer Guy Sigsworth
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 1 October 1999
Release date
1 October 1999 Great Britain
1 October 1999 USA
Production Anvil Films
Also known as
G:MT Greenwich Mean Time, Greenwich Mean Time, Czas Greenwich, g:mt, G:MT - Greenwich Mean Time, G.M.T. - Giovani musicisti di talento, GMT: Greenwich Mean Time, Greenwich mean time - elämä edessä, Greenwichi idő, I ora tis alitheias, Время по Гринвичу, Точно време по Гринуич

Film rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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