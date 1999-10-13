Menu
Рейтинги
6.0 IMDb Rating: 6
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Story of Us

The Story of Us

The Story of Us 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1999
Online premiere 11 February 2000
World premiere 13 October 1999
Release date
20 April 2000 Czechia 12+
24 May 2000 France
23 March 2000 Germany
3 November 2000 Lithuania
14 October 1999 Puerto Rico
30 September 2000 South Korea 15
15 October 1999 USA
MPAA R
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $58,900,031
Production Castle Rock Entertainment
Also known as
The Story of Us, Nuestro amor, Naša priča, A História de Nós Dois, An deiner Seite, Berättelsen om oss, Druhá šance, Historia de lo nuestro, Historien om oss, İkimizin hikâyesi, Kiss情人, La nostra història, Meie lugu, Musu meiles istorija, Najina zgodba, Notre histoire, Regasirea, Storia di noi due, Tarina meistä kahdesta, The Story of Love, Tylko miłość, Uma Vida a Dois, Une vie à deux, Velem vagy nélküled, Vida a Dois, Ze Ha-Sipur Shelanu, Η ιστορία της ζωής μας, История о нас, Історія про нас, Разделени заедно, स्टोरी ऑफ़ अस, ストーリー・オブ・ラブ
Director
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner
Cast
Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis
Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
Colleen Rennison
Jake Sandvig
Similar films for The Story of Us
The Deep End of the Ocean 6.4
The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)
Frankie and Johnny 6.8
Frankie and Johnny (1991)
Bandits 6.6
Bandits (2001)
One Fine Day 7.0
One Fine Day (1996)
I Could Never Be Your Woman 6.3
I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007)
Up Close & Personal 6.5
Up Close & Personal (1996)
Blind Date 6.3
Blind Date (1987)
Chéri 6.7
Chéri (2009)
16 Blocks 7.2
16 Blocks (2006)
Hostage 6.8
Hostage (2005)
The Whole Nine Yards 7.3
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
A Midsummer Night's Dream 6.9
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1999)

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Katie I want to go to Chow Funs
Ben I thought we agreed we couldn't really talk at Chow Funs
Katie I know
Ben Are you saying Chow Funs because you can't face telling the kids? Because if that's why you're saying Chow Funs, don't say Chow Funs
Katie That's not why I'm saying Chow Funs. Funs, I'm saying Chow Funs because we're an us. There's a history here, and histories don't happen overnight. In Mesopotamia or Ancient Troy there are cities built on top of other cities, but I don't want another city, I like this city. I know what kind of mood your in when you wake up by which eyebrow is higher, and you know I'm a little quiet in the morning and compensate accordingly, that's a dance you perfect over time. And it's hard, it's much harder than I thought it would be, but there's more good than bad and you don't just give up! And it's not for the sake of the children, but God they're great kids aren't they? And we made them, I mean think about that! It's like there were no people there, and then there were people and they grew, and an an an I won't be able to say to some stranger Josh has your hands or remember how Erin threw up at the Lincoln Memorial And I'll try to relax, let's face it, anybody is going to have traits that get on your nerves, I mean, why shouldn't it be your annoying traits, and I know I'm no day at the beach, but I do have a good sense of direction so I can at least find the beach, which isn't a weakness of yours, it's a strength of mine. And God you're a good friend and good friends are hard to find. Charlotte said that in Charlottes Web and I love how you read that to Erin and you take on the voice of Wilber the Pig with such dedication even when your bone tired. That speaks volumes about character! And ultimately, isn't that what it comes down too? What a person is made of? That girl in the pin helmet is still here 'bee boo bee boo' I didn't even know she existed until you and I'm afraid if you leave I may never see her again, even though I said at times you beat her out of me, isn't that the paradox? Haven't we hit the essential paradox? Give and take, push and pull, the yen the yang. The best of times, the worst of times!I think Dickens said it best, 'He could eat no fat, his wife could eat no lean', but, doesn't really apply here does it? What I'm trying to say is, I'm saying Chow Funs because, I love you
Ben Did you hear that kids? Mom wants to go to chow Funs!
