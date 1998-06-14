Kieran O'Day Yes father.

Father Quinn How often have you done this?

Kieran O'Day Ogh.

Father Quinn More times than you can recall?

Kieran O'Day I'm afraid so father.

Father Quinn What do you think about when you touch yourself?

[pause]

Father Quinn Do you think about men?

Kieran O'Day Men? No father I think about a girl.

Father Quinn How old is she?

Kieran O'Day ogh about seventeen

Father Quinn That is a child. You are a grown man. Stop it. what do you imagine doing with this child?

Kieran O'Day Just, just kissing

Father Quinn where do you imagine kissing, this

[pause]

Father Quinn child?

Kieran O'Day [pause] Where? The, the face.

Father Quinn The face?

Kieran O'Day I mean, I mean the lips like.

Father Quinn Have you touched her? Has she touched you?

Kieran O'Day Well, we, we've kissed.

Father Quinn So. Are you fornicating with her?

Kieran O'Day Oh God no. father. No.

Father Quinn But you want to. You've thought about it?

Kieran O'Day I want to marry her father.

Father Quinn Marry her?

Kieran O'Day Igh.

Father Quinn You are putting this child's immortal soul in danger. Do you want to be responsible for this? You must pray when these thoughts arise. You must be stronger than her desire. Now for your penance, I want you to say three decades of the rosary every day for two weeks and do not see this girl again. Is this clear?