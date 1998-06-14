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Poster of This Is My Father
6.9
Kinoafisha Films This Is My Father
6.9

This Is My Father

, 1998
This is My Father
Canada, Ireland / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of This Is My Father
6.9

Cast

James Caan
James Caan
Kieran Johnson
Jacob Tierney
Jack
Colm Meaney
Colm Meaney
Seamus
John Cusack
John Cusack
Fiona Glascott
Nuala
Pauline Hutton
Maria
Aidan Quinn
Aidan Quinn
Kieran O'Day
Moira Deady
Mrs. Kearney
Susan Almgren
Betty
Françoise Graton
Old Fiona
Joel Gordon
Brian Winters
Director Paul Quinn
Writer Paul Quinn
Composer Donal Lunny
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 14 June 1998
Release date
7 May 1999 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,083,975
Production Father Productions (II), Filmline International, Hummingbird Communications Ltd.
Also known as
This Is My Father, A Maldição, Apám története, Este É Meu Pai, Isän jäljillä, Kærlighedens ø, L'histoire de mon père, Oto mój ojciec, Quem É o Meu Pai?, Un viaje desde el corazón, Η αποκάλυψη, Все о моем отце, Това е моят баща, フィオナが恋していた頃, 父亲的肖像, 这是我父亲, En busca de una familia

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Kieran O'Day Yes father.
Father Quinn How often have you done this?
Kieran O'Day Ogh.
Father Quinn More times than you can recall?
Kieran O'Day I'm afraid so father.
Father Quinn What do you think about when you touch yourself?
[pause]
Father Quinn Do you think about men?
Kieran O'Day Men? No father I think about a girl.
Father Quinn How old is she?
Kieran O'Day ogh about seventeen
Father Quinn That is a child. You are a grown man. Stop it. what do you imagine doing with this child?
Kieran O'Day Just, just kissing
Father Quinn where do you imagine kissing, this
[pause]
Father Quinn child?
Kieran O'Day [pause] Where? The, the face.
Father Quinn The face?
Kieran O'Day I mean, I mean the lips like.
Father Quinn Have you touched her? Has she touched you?
Kieran O'Day Well, we, we've kissed.
Father Quinn So. Are you fornicating with her?
Kieran O'Day Oh God no. father. No.
Father Quinn But you want to. You've thought about it?
Kieran O'Day I want to marry her father.
Father Quinn Marry her?
Kieran O'Day Igh.
Father Quinn You are putting this child's immortal soul in danger. Do you want to be responsible for this? You must pray when these thoughts arise. You must be stronger than her desire. Now for your penance, I want you to say three decades of the rosary every day for two weeks and do not see this girl again. Is this clear?
Kieran O'Day Yes father.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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