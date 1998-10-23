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Poster of T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
5.3
Kinoafisha Films T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
5.3

T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous

, 1998
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
USA / Adventure / 18+
Poster of T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous
5.3

Synopsis

A youth who finds a dinosaur egg accidentally breaks it. Soon after, she begins to have surreal visions of dinosaurs, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Cast

Peter Horton
Dr. Donald Hayden
Liz Stauber
Ally Hayden
Kari Coleman
Elizabeth Sample
Laurie Murdoch
Laurie Murdoch
Barnum Brown
Tuck Milligan
Charles Knight
Charlene Sashuk
Jesse Hayden
Daniel Libman
The Guard
Joshua Silberg
Young Boy #1
Alex Hudson
Young Boy #2
Chris Enright
Dig Assistant #2
Director Brett Leonard
Writer Andrew Gellis, David Young, Jeanne Rosenberg
Composer William Ross
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 45 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 23 October 1998
Release date
26 April 2007 Russia Киносфера
26 April 2007 Belarus
26 April 2007 Kazakhstan
13 April 2006 South Korea
23 October 1998 USA
26 April 2007 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $104,384,957
Production IMAX
Also known as
T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous, T Rex, T-Rex - Giganten der Urzeit 3D, T-Rex - Retorn al cretaci, T-Rex - Retorno al cretácico, T-Rex 3D, T-REX Back to the Cretaceous（1998）, T-Rex: Le retour au Crétacé, T-Rex: Regresso ao Cretáceo, T-Rex: Vissza a krétakorba, Т-Рекс: Исчезновение динозавров, IMAX T-REX, T-Rex, retorno al Crétacico, 공룡 티렉스

Film rating

5.3
Rate 24 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3678 In the Adventure genre  690 In films of USA  2121 In films of 1998  17
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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