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Poster of Nowhere
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Nowhere
6.7

Nowhere

, 1997
Nowhere
USA, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nowhere
6.7

Cast

James Duval
Dark
Rachel True
Rachel True
Mel
Nathan Bexton
Montgomery
Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Kriss
Kathleen Robertson
Kathleen Robertson
Lucifer
Debi Mazar
Debi Mazar
Kozy
Joshua Gibran Mayweather
Zero
Jordan Ladd
Alyssa
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate
Dingbat
Sarah Lassez
Egg
Director Gregg Araki
Writer Gregg Araki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 9 May 1997
Release date
9 May 1997 Russia 18+
27 November 1997 Czechia 15+
17 September 1997 France 16
8 January 1998 Germany
5 June 1998 Great Britain 18
23 October 1997 Hungary
16 July 1999 Italy 18+
3 August 1998 Japan R15+
9 May 1997 Kazakhstan
9 May 1997 USA
9 May 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $198,027
Production Blurco, Desperate Pictures, Union Générale Cinématographique (UGC)
Also known as
Nowhere, Donikąd, Ecstasy Generation, Estrada para Lugar Nenhum, Nedođija, Nowhere - Eine Reise an den Abgrund der Seele, Út a pokolba, Zkurvená nuda, Πουθενά, Нигде, Nowhere - Eine Reise am Abgrund

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023

Quotes

Dark Dear diary, what a day. I swear I've never been so depressed, miserable, and lonely in my entire life. It's like I know there's got to be somebody out there somewhere... just one person in this huge, horrible, unhappy universe who can hold me in their arms and tell me everything is going to be okay. And how long do I have to wait before that person shows up. I feel like I'm sinking deeper and deeper into quicksand... watching everyone around me die a slow, agonizing, death. It's like we all know way down in our souls that our generation is going to witness the end of everything. You can see it in our eyes. It's in mine, look. I'm doomed. I'm only 18 years-old and I'm totally doomed.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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