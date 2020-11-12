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7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Ave Maria
7.0
Ave Maria
, 1999
Ave Maria
Ukraine / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Cast
Oleh Drach
Main hero
Lyudmila Efimenko
Main hero
Natalia Potapenko
Main hero Lyubka
Anya Ignatusha
Daughter
Oleksandr Bezruchko
Banker's bodyguard
Irina Bunina
Matushka
Dmytro Chekalkin
Doctor Vasiliy Ivanovich
Aleksandr Danilenko
Lyubka's second husband
Georgi Fomin
Banker's friend
Nastya Goncharenko
Daughter
Director
Lyudmila Efimenko
Writer
Lyudmila Efimenko
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
1999
World premiere
2 January 1999
Release date
2 January 1999
Ukraine
Also known as
Ave Maria, Аве Мария, Аве Марія
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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