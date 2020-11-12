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Poster of Ave Maria
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Ave Maria
7.0

Ave Maria

, 1999
Ave Maria
Ukraine / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ave Maria
7.0

Cast

Oleh Drach
Oleh Drach
Main hero
Lyudmila Efimenko
Main hero
Natalia Potapenko
Main hero Lyubka
Anya Ignatusha
Daughter
Oleksandr Bezruchko
Banker's bodyguard
Irina Bunina
Matushka
Dmytro Chekalkin
Doctor Vasiliy Ivanovich
Aleksandr Danilenko
Lyubka's second husband
Georgi Fomin
Banker's friend
Nastya Goncharenko
Daughter
Director Lyudmila Efimenko
Writer Lyudmila Efimenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 2 January 1999
Release date
2 January 1999 Ukraine
Also known as
Ave Maria, Аве Мария, Аве Марія

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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