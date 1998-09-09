Todd Bowden Have you lost your mind? What the hell were you thinking, 'Grandpa'?

Kurt Dussander What are you so excited about?

Todd Bowden Oh, you've got some fucking balls! I could have screwed you up, anything could have happened!

Kurt Dussander You played it beautifully, boy. I knew you would.

Todd Bowden Are you fucking drunk? I could have busted you right there!

Kurt Dussander Yes, you could have, but you did not. Now, why was that? Your Edward French is not going to give you any more trouble, so now you are upset because the only way you can make things right is to work.

Todd Bowden I'm upset because you had that asshole thinking I can do something that can't be done!

Kurt Dussander Oh, but it can. And it will. You will simply have to work. No more stories. No more screwing around.

Todd Bowden I don't take orders from you.

Kurt Dussander [sniggers] You do now.

Todd Bowden Oh, you think so? Yeah, well, don't forget I could walk right in there and pick up that phone...

Kurt Dussander And do what? Do you really think that I would stand aside and let you turn me in without dragging you with me, do you? Your American self confidence is so bloated you've forgotten the reality of the situation. 90,000 died in Patin. To the whole world, I am a monster. And you have known about me all this time. If I'm caught, when those reporters stick their microphones in my face it will be your name that I will repeat over and over again. Todd Bowden, Todd Bowden... Todd Bowden, yes, that was his name. For how long, for months, almost a year, he wanted to know everything. That was how he put it, yes, everything.

Todd Bowden You're crazy. They'll never believe you.