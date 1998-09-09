Menu
Poster of Apt Pupil
Poster of Apt Pupil
IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha Films Apt Pupil

Apt Pupil

Apt Pupil 18+
Synopsis

A boy blackmails his neighbor after suspecting him to be a Nazi war criminal.
Country USA / Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 9 September 1998
Release date
9 September 1998 Russia 16+
8 April 1999 Australia
4 December 1998 Brazil
21 January 1999 Czechia
25 December 1998 Denmark
6 November 1998 Finland
20 January 1999 France
24 June 1999 Germany
21 May 1999 Great Britain
13 November 1998 Italy
26 June 1999 Japan
9 September 1998 Kazakhstan
20 May 1999 Netherlands
15 January 1999 Norway
13 November 1998 Spain
30 October 1998 Sweden
5 February 1999 Switzerland
23 October 1998 USA
9 September 1998 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $8,863,193
Production Phoenix Pictures, Bad Hat Harry Productions, Canal+ Droits Audiovisuels
Also known as
Apt Pupil, El aprendiz, Den gode elev, Andekas õpilane, Az eminens, Der Musterschüler, El aprendíz, Gabus mokinys, Golden Boy, Kẻ Đội Lốt Học Sinh, L'allievo, L'élève doué, Mallioppilas, Mathimata fovou, Mönstereleven, Nadaný žák, Nadaný ziak, O Aprendiz, Ölümcül Sır, Savršeni učenik, Sob Chantagem, Sommardåd, Uczeń szatana, Un élève doué, Un élève doué - été de corruption, Verano de corrupción, Μαθήματα φόβου, Здібний учень, Прилежен ученик, Савршени ученик, Способный ученик, एप्ट प्यूपिल, ゴールデンボーイ（1998）, 誰在跟我玩遊戲
Director
Bryan Singer
Bryan Singer
Cast
Brad Renfro
Brad Renfro
Ian McKellen
Ian McKellen
Joshua Jackson
Joshua Jackson
Miki Cottrell
Michael Reid MacKay
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Apt Pupil
The Cure 7.7
The Cure (1995)
Hearts in Atlantis 6.9
Hearts in Atlantis (2001)
Thinner 5.8
Thinner (1996)
Dolores Claiborne 7.3
Dolores Claiborne (1995)
The Dark Half 6.0
The Dark Half (1993)
Needful Things 6.3
Needful Things (1993)
Cat's Eye 6.7
Cat's Eye (1985)
The Dead Zone 7.2
The Dead Zone (1983)
Cujo 6.2
Cujo (1983)
Valkyrie 7.3
Valkyrie (2008)
Sleepers 7.5
Sleepers (1996)
Gossip 5.9
Gossip (2000)

7.0
6.7 IMDb
Quotes
Todd Bowden Have you lost your mind? What the hell were you thinking, 'Grandpa'?
Kurt Dussander What are you so excited about?
Todd Bowden Oh, you've got some fucking balls! I could have screwed you up, anything could have happened!
Kurt Dussander You played it beautifully, boy. I knew you would.
Todd Bowden Are you fucking drunk? I could have busted you right there!
Kurt Dussander Yes, you could have, but you did not. Now, why was that? Your Edward French is not going to give you any more trouble, so now you are upset because the only way you can make things right is to work.
Todd Bowden I'm upset because you had that asshole thinking I can do something that can't be done!
Kurt Dussander Oh, but it can. And it will. You will simply have to work. No more stories. No more screwing around.
Todd Bowden I don't take orders from you.
Kurt Dussander [sniggers] You do now.
Todd Bowden Oh, you think so? Yeah, well, don't forget I could walk right in there and pick up that phone...
Kurt Dussander And do what? Do you really think that I would stand aside and let you turn me in without dragging you with me, do you? Your American self confidence is so bloated you've forgotten the reality of the situation. 90,000 died in Patin. To the whole world, I am a monster. And you have known about me all this time. If I'm caught, when those reporters stick their microphones in my face it will be your name that I will repeat over and over again. Todd Bowden, Todd Bowden... Todd Bowden, yes, that was his name. For how long, for months, almost a year, he wanted to know everything. That was how he put it, yes, everything.
Todd Bowden You're crazy. They'll never believe you.
Kurt Dussander It doesn't matter. Oh, you're going to be infamous, boy, take my word for it. And do you know what such a scandal can do? It never goes away. Not for you, not for your parents. And besides, lying to judges and reporters isn't as easy as you think. You'd have to be brilliant. Can you do that? I know I can.
Stills
