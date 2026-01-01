Menu
Poster of Giovanni
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Giovanni

Giovanni

Giovanni 18+
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 22 September 1983
Release date
22 September 1983 Netherlands
Production SNG Film / Studio Nieuwe Gronden
Also known as
Giovanni
Director
Olga Khodataeva
Boris Dyozhkin
Cast
Edwin de Vries
Pierre Bokma
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Giovanni
Chipollino 7.8
Chipollino (1961)
Oslik Plyush 0.0
Oslik Plyush (1971)
Match-revansh 7.3
Match-revansh (1968)
Futbolnye zvyozdy 6.6
Futbolnye zvyozdy (1974)
Eto ne pro menya 6.4
Eto ne pro menya (1966)

