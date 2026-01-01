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6.5
Kinoafisha
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Kogda-to davno...
6.5
Kogda-to davno...
, 1990
Kogda-to davno...
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Cast
Alla Pokrovskaya
Alina Pokrovskaya
Narrator
Director
Galina Barinova
Writer
Ante Zaninovic
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
18 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
7 January 1990
Release date
7 January 1990
Russia
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kogda-to davno..., Once Upon a Time..., A Long Time Ago..., Когда-то давно, Когда-то давно...
More
Cartoon rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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