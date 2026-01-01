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Poster of Kogda-to davno...
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Kogda-to davno...
6.5

Kogda-to davno...

, 1990
Kogda-to davno...
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Kogda-to davno...
6.5

Cast

Alla Pokrovskaya
Alina Pokrovskaya
Alina Pokrovskaya
Narrator
Director Galina Barinova
Writer Ante Zaninovic
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 18 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 7 January 1990
Release date
7 January 1990 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kogda-to davno..., Once Upon a Time..., A Long Time Ago..., Когда-то давно, Когда-то давно...

Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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