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Poster of Eat Drink Man Woman
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Eat Drink Man Woman
7.8

Eat Drink Man Woman

, 1994
Eat Drink Man Woman
USA, Taiwan / Comedy, Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Eat Drink Man Woman
7.8

Synopsis

A senior chef lives with his three grown daughters; the middle one finds her future plans affected by unexpected events and the life changes of the other household members.

Cast

Sihung Lung
Chu
Wang Yu-wen
Jia-Ning
Jacklyn Wu
Jia-Chien
Yang Kuei-Mei
Jia-Jen
Sylvia Chang
Jin-Rong
Winston Chao
Li Kai
Chen Chao-jung
Guo Lun
Chit-Man Chan
Raymond
Yu Chen
Rachel
Gua Ah-Leh
Madame Liang
Director Ang Lee
Writer James Schamus, Ang Lee, Hui-Ling Wang
Composer Mader
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Taiwan
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 28 January 1994
Release date
3 August 1994 Russia 6+
22 December 1994 Australia
28 January 1994 France
3 August 1994 Kazakhstan
8 December 1994 Netherlands
29 October 1995 South Korea 15
3 August 1994 USA
3 August 1994 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $7,294,403
Production Ang Lee Productions, Central Motion Pictures, Good Machine
Also known as
Yin shi nan nu, Eat Drink Man Woman, Comer, beber, amar, Salé, sucré, 飲食男女, Ẩm Thực Nam Nữ, Ät drick man kvinna, Comer Beber Homem Mulher, Comer Beber Viver, Comer, beber y amar, Drink Food Male Female, Étel, ital, férfi, nő, Ingredientele vietii, Jedz i pij, mężczyzno i kobieto, Klopa piće čovek žena, Mangiare bere uomo donna, Mat, dryck, man, kvinna, Ochel Shtia Gever Isha, Spis drik mand kvinde, Spis, drikk, mann, kvinne, Syö juo mies nainen, Tatlı tuzlu, Valgyti, gerti, vyras, moteris, Yam sik nam lui, Φαΐ, ποτό, αρσενικό, θηλυκό, Ешь, пей, мужчина, женщина, 恋人たちの食卓, 饮食男女, 음식남녀, Jíst, pít, muž, žena

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Old Wen Old Chu, do'nt get upset. Girls eventually leave home. It was bound to happen.
Chu I'm not upset. I hope they all move out, so I can have a quiet life.
Old Wen Quiet life? I know you. What you want, you can't get. What you don't want, you can't get rid of. You're as repressed as a turtle. That old maid of yours, Jia-Jen, will stick to you for life unless you marry her off!
Chu Marry who? Since she lost her asshole college boyfriend she's never looked at another man. You know that.
Old Wen And now she has the perfect boyfriend: Jesus Christ.
Chu Don't make fun of her religion! How is it that for 30 years I have put up this kind of talk from you?
Old Wen The truth is, you should be thankful someone's around to tell the truth.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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