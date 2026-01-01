ProductionAng Lee Productions, Central Motion Pictures, Good Machine
Also known as
Yin shi nan nu, Eat Drink Man Woman, Comer, beber, amar, Salé, sucré, 飲食男女, Ẩm Thực Nam Nữ, Ät drick man kvinna, Comer Beber Homem Mulher, Comer Beber Viver, Comer, beber y amar, Drink Food Male Female, Étel, ital, férfi, nő, Ingredientele vietii, Jedz i pij, mężczyzno i kobieto, Klopa piće čovek žena, Mangiare bere uomo donna, Mat, dryck, man, kvinna, Ochel Shtia Gever Isha, Spis drik mand kvinde, Spis, drikk, mann, kvinne, Syö juo mies nainen, Tatlı tuzlu, Valgyti, gerti, vyras, moteris, Yam sik nam lui, Φαΐ, ποτό, αρσενικό, θηλυκό, Ешь, пей, мужчина, женщина, 恋人たちの食卓, 饮食男女, 음식남녀, Jíst, pít, muž, žena
Old WenOld Chu, do'nt get upset. Girls eventually leave home. It was bound to happen.
ChuI'm not upset. I hope they all move out, so I can have a quiet life.
Old WenQuiet life? I know you. What you want, you can't get. What you don't want, you can't get rid of. You're as repressed as a turtle. That old maid of yours, Jia-Jen, will stick to you for life unless you marry her off!
ChuMarry who? Since she lost her asshole college boyfriend she's never looked at another man. You know that.
Old WenAnd now she has the perfect boyfriend: Jesus Christ.
ChuDon't make fun of her religion! How is it that for 30 years I have put up this kind of talk from you?
Old WenThe truth is, you should be thankful someone's around to tell the truth.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.