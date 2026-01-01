Old Wen Old Chu, do'nt get upset. Girls eventually leave home. It was bound to happen.

Chu I'm not upset. I hope they all move out, so I can have a quiet life.

Old Wen Quiet life? I know you. What you want, you can't get. What you don't want, you can't get rid of. You're as repressed as a turtle. That old maid of yours, Jia-Jen, will stick to you for life unless you marry her off!

Chu Marry who? Since she lost her asshole college boyfriend she's never looked at another man. You know that.

Old Wen And now she has the perfect boyfriend: Jesus Christ.

Chu Don't make fun of her religion! How is it that for 30 years I have put up this kind of talk from you?