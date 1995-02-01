Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Fresh Bait
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Fresh Bait
6.7

Fresh Bait

, 1995
L'appât
France / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Fresh Bait
6.7

Cast

Marie Gillain
Marie Gillain
Nathalie
Olivier Sitruk
Eric
Richard Berry
Richard Berry
Alain
Philippe Duclos
Antoine
Marie Ravel
Karine
Bruno Putzulu
Bruno
Clotilde Courau
Clotilde Courau
Patricia
Jean-Louis Richard
Jean-Louis Richard
Le patron du restaurant
Christophe Odent
Laurent
Jean-Paul Comart
Michel
Director Bertrand Tavernier
Writer Morgan Sportès, Colo Tavernier, Bertrand Tavernier
Composer Philippe Heim
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 1 February 1995
Release date
14 September 1995 Czechia 15+
8 March 1995 France
28 August 1995 Spain
14 March 1995 USA
Budget €5,350,000
Production Hachette Première, Little Bear, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
L'appât, The Bait, Lokkeduen, A csalétek, A Isca, Der Lockvogel, Fresh Bait, L'esca, La carnada, La carnaza, Lockbetet, Mamac, Peibutuslind, Przynęta, Syötti, To doloma, Tuzak, Примамката, Приманка, ひとりぼっちの狩人たち, 新鮮誘惑, 新鲜的诱惑, 新鲜诱惑, 毒胭脂, 诱饵

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Fresh Bait

A Week's Vacation
A Week's Vacation Drama
1970, France
6.0
Beatrice
Beatrice Drama
1987, France / Italy
6.0
A Sunday in the Country
A Sunday in the Country Drama
1984, France
7.0
From the Land of the Moon
From the Land of the Moon Drama, Romantic
2016, France / Belgium
6.0
Shall We Kiss?
Shall We Kiss? Comedy, Romantic
2007, France
6.0
Man on the Train
Man on the Train Crime, Drama, Thriller
2002, France / Germany / Japan / Great Britain
7.0
Elective Affinities
Elective Affinities Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1996, Italy / France
6.0
My Favorite Season
My Favorite Season Drama
1993, France
6.0
Mon père, ce héros.
Mon père, ce héros. Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1991, France
6.0
Le Chat
Le Chat Drama
1971, France / Italy
7.0
Death Watch
Death Watch Drama
1980, France / West Germany / Great Britain
6.0
The Princess of Montpensier
The Princess of Montpensier Drama, Action, Romantic, History
2010, Germany / France
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more