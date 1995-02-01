ProductionHachette Première, Little Bear, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
L'appât, The Bait, Lokkeduen, A csalétek, A Isca, Der Lockvogel, Fresh Bait, L'esca, La carnada, La carnaza, Lockbetet, Mamac, Peibutuslind, Przynęta, Syötti, To doloma, Tuzak, Примамката, Приманка, ひとりぼっちの狩人たち, 新鮮誘惑, 新鲜的诱惑, 新鲜诱惑, 毒胭脂, 诱饵
Film rating
6.7
Rate13 votes
6.7IMDb
Updated 25 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
NathalieYeah, nice doggie, go help your master.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.