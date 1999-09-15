Cast
Cast and Crew
Director
Matthew Warchus
Composer
Stewart Copeland
Film details
Country
Great Britain / France / USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
1999
World premiere
15 September 1999
Release date
|15 September 1999
|Russia
|
|16+
|15 September 1999
|Canada
|
|
|13 July 2000
|Germany
|
|12
|15 September 1999
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|10 August 2000
|Netherlands
|
|
|28 January 2000
|USA
|
|
|15 September 1999
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,281,813
Production
Emotion Pictures, Canal+, Zeal Pictures
Also known as
Simpatico, Симпатико, Círculo de engaños, Círculo de engaños de Matthew Warchus, El secreto, Inganni pericolosi, Puro Sangue, Saklı Anılar, Simpático, Simpatico - Högt spel, Simpatico - korkein panoksin, Simpatikas, Sympatico, 背信の行方