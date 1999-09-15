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Poster of Simpatico
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Simpatico
4.6

Simpatico

, 1999
Simpatico
Great Britain, France, USA / Comedy, Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Simpatico
4.6

Cast

Nick Nolte
Nick Nolte
Vincent Webb
Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges
Lyle Carter
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone
Rosie
Catherine Keener
Catherine Keener
Cecilia
Albert Finney
Simms
Shawn Hatosy
Shawn Hatosy
Young Vinnie
Liam Waite
Young Carter
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Kimberly Williams-Paisley
Young Rosie
Whit Crawford
Jean
Bob Harter
Louis
Director Matthew Warchus
Writer Sam Shepard, Matthew Warchus, David Nicholls
Composer Stewart Copeland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 15 September 1999
Release date
15 September 1999 Russia 16+
15 September 1999 Canada
13 July 2000 Germany 12
15 September 1999 Kazakhstan
10 August 2000 Netherlands
28 January 2000 USA
15 September 1999 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,281,813
Production Emotion Pictures, Canal+, Zeal Pictures
Also known as
Simpatico, Симпатико, Círculo de engaños, Círculo de engaños de Matthew Warchus, El secreto, Inganni pericolosi, Puro Sangue, Saklı Anılar, Simpático, Simpatico - Högt spel, Simpatico - korkein panoksin, Simpatikas, Sympatico, 背信の行方

Film rating

4.6
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack Simpatico

Quotes

Simms How many lives do you think a man can live, Mr. Webb, how many lives within this one?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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