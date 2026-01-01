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Poster of Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka
4.9

Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka

, 1990
Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka
4.9

Cast

Vyacheslav Shalevich
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Vladimir Sinelnikov
Olga Kabo
Olga Kabo
Olga Viktorovna
Lyudmila Chursina
Lyudmila Chursina
Irina Sinelnikova
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Nikolay
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Vasiliy Petrovich
Yuri Khlopetsky
M. Kuzmichev
T. Mulyukina
I. Ponovsky
Vladimir Razumovskiy
Fotograf
Director Ruben Muradyan
Writer Yaroslav Filippov
Composer Igor Granov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 January 1991
Release date
1 January 1991 USSR
Production Fora Film, Goskino
Also known as
Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka, Love of a Middle-Aged Man, Любовь немолодого человека

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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