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Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka
4.9
Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka
, 1990
Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.9
Cast
Vyacheslav Shalevich
Vladimir Sinelnikov
Olga Kabo
Olga Viktorovna
Lyudmila Chursina
Irina Sinelnikova
Mikhail Kokshenov
Nikolay
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Vasiliy Petrovich
Yuri Khlopetsky
M. Kuzmichev
T. Mulyukina
I. Ponovsky
Vladimir Razumovskiy
Fotograf
Director
Ruben Muradyan
Writer
Yaroslav Filippov
Composer
Igor Granov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
1 January 1991
Release date
1 January 1991
USSR
Production
Fora Film, Goskino
Also known as
Lyubov nemolodogo cheloveka, Love of a Middle-Aged Man, Любовь немолодого человека
More
Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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