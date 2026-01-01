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Poster of Something to Talk About
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Something to Talk About
6.3

Something to Talk About

, 1995
Something To Talk About
USA / Romantic, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Something to Talk About
6.3

Cast

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Grace King Bichon
Kyra Sedgwick
Kyra Sedgwick
Emma Rae King
Brett Cullen
Brett Cullen
Jamie Johnson
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
Eddie Bichon
Haley Aull
Caroline 'Doodlebug' Bichon
Anne Shropshire
Aunt Rae
Muse Watson
Hank Corrigan
Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
Wyly King
Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands
Georgia King
Ginnie Randall
Eula
Director Lasse Hallström
Writer Callie Khouri
Composer Hans Zimmer, Graham Preskett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 4 August 1994
Release date
4 August 1994 Russia 16+
25 January 1996 Czechia 12+
29 November 1995 France
9 November 1995 Germany
5 January 1996 Great Britain
4 August 1994 Kazakhstan
24 November 1995 Portugal
4 August 1995 USA
4 August 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $50,865,589
Production Hawn / Sylbert Movie Company, Spring Creek Productions, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Something to Talk About, El poder del amor, Power of Love, Algo de qué hablar, Alguna cosa de què parlar, Alla talar om Grace, Amor e Mentiras, Amour & mensonges, aşk ve yalanlar, Cence, Elsk meg eller stikk, Game of Love, Grace Under Pressure, I goiteia tis apistias, Kings of Carolina, Miłosna rozgrywka, Mushehoo L'Dabear Aluv, O Poder do Amor, Potins du sud, Povjerljive price, Qualcosa di cui... sparlare, Sila lásky, Síla lásky, Sisters, Subiect de conversatie, Südamelt ära, Szóbeszéd, Tema pokalbiui, The Game of Love, The Power of Love - Triumph der Liebe, Uskottomasti sinun, When You Get Lost in Love, Η γοητεία της απιστίας, Є про що поговорити, Предмет обожавања, Тема для разговора, Тема за разговор, बात करने के लिए कुछ, 愛に迷った時, 茱莉亞羅勃茲的愛情魔力, Power of Love - Triumph der Liebe, I gohteia tis apistias

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[Emma Rae knees Eddie in the groin]
Emma Rae Grace, the lying cheating sack of shit is here.
Eddie Bichon [on the floor] Can't... breathe...
Grace Oh, my God. Emma Rae, what did you do?
Emma Rae Well, you said to keep him busy. He's busy holding his nuts.
Grace Oh, my God. Eddie, are you all right?
Eddie Bichon No!
Grace Help me get him up.
Eddie Bichon No! You stay the hell over there!
Emma Rae Don't worry. I wouldn't walk that far to help you up.
Grace My God, Emma Rae. What is the matter with you?
Emma Rae Consider it a blow for your dignity.
Grace What is dignified about kicking somebody in the balls?
Emma Rae Well, I feel better.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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