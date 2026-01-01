[Emma Rae knees Eddie in the groin]

Emma Rae Grace, the lying cheating sack of shit is here.

Eddie Bichon [on the floor] Can't... breathe...

Grace Oh, my God. Emma Rae, what did you do?

Emma Rae Well, you said to keep him busy. He's busy holding his nuts.

Grace Oh, my God. Eddie, are you all right?

Eddie Bichon No!

Grace Help me get him up.

Eddie Bichon No! You stay the hell over there!

Emma Rae Don't worry. I wouldn't walk that far to help you up.

Grace My God, Emma Rae. What is the matter with you?

Emma Rae Consider it a blow for your dignity.

Grace What is dignified about kicking somebody in the balls?