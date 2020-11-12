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Poster of I Stand Alone
7.3
Kinoafisha Films I Stand Alone
7.3

I Stand Alone

, 1998
Seul Contre Tous
France / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of I Stand Alone
7.3

Cast

Philippe Nahon
Philippe Nahon
Le Boucher
Blandine Lenoir
Blandine Lenoir
Sa Fille
Frankie Pain
Sa Maitresse
Martine Audrain
Sa Belle-Mere
Zaven
L'Homme a la Morale
Jean-François Rauger
Agent Immobilier
Guillaume Nicloux
Guillaume Nicloux
Directeur du Supermarche
Olivier Doran
Presentateur
Aïssa Djabri
Docteur Choukroun
Serge Faurie
Directeur d'Hospice
Director Gaspar Noé
Writer Gaspar Noé
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 16 May 1998
Release date
9 June 1999 Belgium
16 May 1998 France
19 March 1999 Great Britain
14 October 1999 Netherlands
17 March 1999 USA
Worldwide Gross $6,955
Production Canal+, Les Cinémas de la Zone, Love Streams Productions
Also known as
Seul contre tous, I Stand Alone, Solo contra todos, Menschenfeind, Alene mot alt, Cannon, Egy mindenki ellen, Ensam mot alla, Herkese Karşı Tek Başına, Monos enantion olon, One Against All, Sam protiv svih, Sam przeciw wszystkim, Solo contro tutti, Sozinho Contra Todos, Üksi kõigi vastu, Yksin kaikkia vastaan, Μόνος εναντίον όλων, Один проти всіх, Один против всех, Сам против свих, カノン（1998）, 我企硬, 独自站立, Միայնակ Բոլորի Դեմ, カノン, 아이 스탠드 얼로운, 아이 스탠드 얼론

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

The Butcher People think they're free. But freedom doesn't exist. Just laws that unknown people made to protect themselves.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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