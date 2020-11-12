ProductionCanal+, Les Cinémas de la Zone, Love Streams Productions
Also known as
Seul contre tous, I Stand Alone, Solo contra todos, Menschenfeind, Alene mot alt, Cannon, Egy mindenki ellen, Ensam mot alla, Herkese Karşı Tek Başına, Monos enantion olon, One Against All, Sam protiv svih, Sam przeciw wszystkim, Solo contro tutti, Sozinho Contra Todos, Üksi kõigi vastu, Yksin kaikkia vastaan, Μόνος εναντίον όλων, Один проти всіх, Один против всех, Сам против свих, カノン（1998）, 我企硬, 独自站立, Միայնակ Բոլորի Դեմ, カノン, 아이 스탠드 얼로운, 아이 스탠드 얼론
Film rating
7.3
Rate13 votes
7.2IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Quotes
The ButcherPeople think they're free. But freedom doesn't exist. Just laws that unknown people made to protect themselves.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.