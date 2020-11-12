Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
3.8
Kinoafisha Films The Nutt House
3.8

The Nutt House

, 1992
The Nutt House
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
3.8

Cast

Stephen Kearney
Philbert Nutt
Amy Yasbeck
Amy Yasbeck
Diane Nutt
Robert Colbert
Board Doctor
Sandra Gould
Ma Belle
Barry Livingston
Barry Livingston
Williams
Robert Mandan
Mr. Henderson
Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
Robert Trebor
Buddy
Captain Haggerty
Frank
Peter Lupus
Musso
Emil Sitka
Geeves
Director Scott Spiegel, Adam Rifkin
Writer Sam Raimi, Ivan Raimi, Bruce Campbell, Scott Spiegel
Composer Cameron Allan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 10 September 1992
Release date
10 September 1992 Russia 16+
21 April 1994 Czechia U
10 September 1992 Germany
10 September 1992 Kazakhstan
11 December 1992 USA PG-13
10 September 1992 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Connexion Film Productions
Also known as
The Nutt House, The Nutty Nut, Die total beknackte Nuß, Doidos Varridos, Hülyébbnél is hülyébb, Nutt: Nasceu Burro, Não Aprendeu Nada, Esqueceu a Metade, Nutty Nut, Безумный, Die total beknackte Nuss

Film rating

3.8
Rate 11 votes
3.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Nutt House

The Last Movie Star
The Last Movie Star Drama
2017, USA
6.0
Notorious Nick
Notorious Nick Drama
2021, USA
6.0
Homo Erectus
Homo Erectus Comedy
2007, USA
3.0
Brad's Status
Brad's Status Comedy
2017, USA
6.0
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2 Comedy
2016, USA
5.0
Flirting with Disaster
Flirting with Disaster Comedy
1996, USA
6.0
There's Something About Mary
There's Something About Mary Comedy
1998, USA
7.0
Licorice Pizza
Licorice Pizza Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
7.0
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) Comedy
2017, USA
6.0
War Dogs
War Dogs Comedy
2016, USA
7.0
While We're Young
While We're Young Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
6.0
He's Way More Famous Than You
He's Way More Famous Than You Comedy
2013, USA
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more