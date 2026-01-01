Menu
Poster of Ajooba
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ajooba

Ajooba

Ajooba 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 12 April 1991
Release date
12 April 1991 India
Production Aasia Films Pvt. Ltd., Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ajooba, Prodigy, Возвращение багдадского вора, Черный принц Аджуба
Director
Gennadiy Vasilev
Shashi Kapoor
Cast
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Dimple Kapadia
Shammi Kapoor
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Vazir-E-Allah Shah Rukh, if you were not my wife's brother, you'd be an ordinary officer! Think of something.
Listen to the
soundtrack Ajooba
Stills
