Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Ajooba
Ajooba
Ajooba
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Fantasy
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 13 minutes
Production year
1991
World premiere
12 April 1991
Release date
12 April 1991
India
Production
Aasia Films Pvt. Ltd., Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Ajooba, Prodigy, Возвращение багдадского вора, Черный принц Аджуба
Director
Gennadiy Vasilev
Shashi Kapoor
Cast
Amitabh Bachchan
Dimple Kapadia
Shammi Kapoor
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ajooba
6.8
Vasiliy Buslaev
(1982)
7.1
Aakhree Raasta
(1986)
6.9
Finist - Yasnyy sokol
(1976)
7.0
The Magical Portrait
(1997)
6.4
Poka byut chasy
(1976)
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Vazir-E-Allah
Shah Rukh, if you were not my wife's brother, you'd be an ordinary officer! Think of something.
Listen to the
soundtrack
Ajooba
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree