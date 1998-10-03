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5.6
Kinoafisha Films Making Sandwiches
5.6

Making Sandwiches

, 1998
Making Sandwiches
USA / Comedy, Short / 18+
5.6

Cast

Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey
Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Beth Grant
Beth Grant
Roger Birnbaum
Damien Demetrio
Director Sandra Bullock
Writer Sandra Bullock
Composer Richard Ziegler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 30 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 3 October 1998
Release date
3 October 1998 Russia 12+
3 October 1998 Kazakhstan
3 October 1998 USA
3 October 1998 Ukraine
Production Fortis Films
Also known as
Making Sandwiches, Robienie kanapek

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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