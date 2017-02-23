|17 February 2022
|Russia
|Иноекино
|18+
|26 March 1992
|Argentina
|+16
|13 August 1992
|Australia
|M
|1 January 1992
|Brazil
|29 April 1993
|Czechia
|15+
|13 March 1992
|Denmark
|24 January 1992
|Finland
|18 December 1991
|France
|12 December 1991
|Germany
|31 July 1992
|Great Britain
|27 December 1992
|Hungary
|16 October 1992
|Italy
|25 April 1992
|Japan
|4 October 1991
|Kazakhstan
|7 March 2025
|Lithuania
|N16
|14 August 1992
|Netherlands
|4 October 1991
|Poland
|18 June 1993
|Portugal
|17 June 1992
|Spain
|20 December 1991
|Sweden
|11
|4 October 1991
|Ukraine
This film is set sometime during the winter, and the opening story takes place in Los Angeles beginning at 7:07 pm. At no point in winter would Los Angeles be so sunny at 7:07 pm. The latest sunset during winter would be at 6:07 pm on 20 March, the final day of winter. (20 March now falls within daylight saving time, but in 1991 daylight saving time did not begin until April.)
