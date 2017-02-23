Menu
Рейтинги
7.9 IMDb Rating: 7.7
3 posters
Night on Earth

Night on Earth

Night on Earth 18+
Night on Earth - trailer with russian subtitles
Night on Earth  trailer with russian subtitles
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 1991
Online premiere 23 February 2017
World premiere 4 October 1991
Release date
17 February 2022 Russia Иноекино 18+
26 March 1992 Argentina +16
13 August 1992 Australia M
1 January 1992 Brazil
29 April 1993 Czechia 15+
13 March 1992 Denmark
24 January 1992 Finland
18 December 1991 France
12 December 1991 Germany
31 July 1992 Great Britain
27 December 1992 Hungary
16 October 1992 Italy
25 April 1992 Japan
4 October 1991 Kazakhstan
7 March 2025 Lithuania N16
14 August 1992 Netherlands
4 October 1991 Poland
18 June 1993 Portugal
17 June 1992 Spain
20 December 1991 Sweden 11
4 October 1991 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $2,115,906
Production JVC Entertainment Networks, Victor Company of Japan (JVC), Victor Musical Industries
Also known as
Night on Earth, Noc na zemi, Una noche en la tierra, Noć na zemlji, Dünyada Bir Gece, Éjszaka a Földön, LANewYorkParisRomeHelsinki, Naktis Žemėje, Noapte pe Pământ, Noc na zemlji, Noc na Ziemi, Noche en la Tierra, Noite na Terra, Öö Maa peal, Taxi - Night on Earth, Taxisti di notte, Taxisti di notte... Los Angles, New York, Parigi, Roma, Helsinki..., Uma Noite Sobre a Terra, Une nuit sur Terre, Μια νύχτα στον κόσμο, Ніч на Землі, Ночь на Земле, Нощ над земята, ナイト・オン・ザ・プラネット, 地球之夜
Director
Jim Jarmusch
Jim Jarmusch
Cast
Isaach de Bankolé
Isaach de Bankolé
Béatrice Dalle
Béatrice Dalle
Armin Mueller-Stahl
Armin Mueller-Stahl
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito
Rosie Perez
Rosie Perez
Film rating

7.9
17 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes and Tickets
pronkinaleksandr.sam 12 July 2019, 18:05
Утренний блюз таксиста из Хельсинки

"Ночь на земле" стала одним из первых фильмов Дж. Джармуша, который произвел совершенно неизгладимое… Read more…
Goofs

This film is set sometime during the winter, and the opening story takes place in Los Angeles beginning at 7:07 pm. At no point in winter would Los Angeles be so sunny at 7:07 pm. The latest sunset during winter would be at 6:07 pm on 20 March, the final day of winter. (20 March now falls within daylight saving time, but in 1991 daylight saving time did not begin until April.)

Quotes
Paris Driver Don't blind people usually wear dark glasses?
Blind Woman Do they? I've never seen a blind person.
Night on Earth - trailer with russian subtitles
Night on Earth Trailer with russian subtitles
Stills

