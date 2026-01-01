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Vivienne Westwood
8.0
Vivienne Westwood
, 1990
Vivienne Westwood
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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8.0
Synopsis
Profile of fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood.
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Cast
Melvyn Bragg
Self - Presenter
Malcolm McLaren
Self
Jasper Conran
Self
Vivienne Westwood
Self
Peter York
Self
Director
Gillian Greenwood
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
51 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
8 April 1990
Release date
8 April 1990
Great Britain
Production
London Weekend Television (LWT), Monarda Arts
Also known as
Vivienne Westwood
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
11
votes
8
IMDb
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