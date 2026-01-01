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8.0
Kinoafisha Films Vivienne Westwood
8.0

Vivienne Westwood

, 1990
Vivienne Westwood
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
8.0

Synopsis

Profile of fashion designer, Vivienne Westwood.

Cast

Melvyn Bragg
Self - Presenter
Malcolm McLaren
Self
Jasper Conran
Self
Vivienne Westwood
Self
Peter York
Self
Director Gillian Greenwood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 51 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 8 April 1990
Release date
8 April 1990 Great Britain
Production London Weekend Television (LWT), Monarda Arts
Also known as
Vivienne Westwood

Film rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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