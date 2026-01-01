Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Dove's Bell-Ringer

The Dove's Bell-Ringer

Көгершіндер қоңыраушысы 18+
Synopsis

A tale of star-crossed lovers set on the lonesome plains of Kazakhstan.

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 2 January 1965
Release date
2 January 1965 Kazakhstan
Also known as
Golubinyj zvonar, The Dove's Bell-Ringer, Голубиный звонарь
Director
Amir Karakulov
Cast
Elmira Makhmutova
Chingiz Nogalbayev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
