Ransom 18+
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 16 November 1994
Release date
16 November 1994 Ukraine
Production Nord-Bank, Primodessa Film International, Tana TV
Also known as
Vykup, Ransom, Выкуп
Director
Vladimir Balkashinov
Vladimir Balkashinov
Cast
Anatoliy Khostikoyev
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Anatoliy Ravikovich
Evgeniy Papernyy
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
Similar films for Ransom
The Continent of Love 6.2
The Continent of Love (1997)
Million v brachnoy korzine 6.9
Million v brachnoy korzine (1985)
Shtemp 5.9
Shtemp (1991)
Silent horror 6.1
Silent horror (1989)
Greshnik 6.1
Greshnik (1988)
Nuzhnye lyudi 5.9
Nuzhnye lyudi (1986)
7/40 3.5
7/40 (1992)
Khorosho sidim! 5.8
Khorosho sidim! (1986)
Fuss of the Fusses 6.8
Fuss of the Fusses (1978)
Marriage 7.3
Marriage (1977)
Afonya 7.8
Afonya (1975)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
