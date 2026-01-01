Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Good Son
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Good Son
7.3

The Good Son

, 1993
The Good Son
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Good Son
7.3

Synopsis

A young boy stays with his aunt and uncle, and befriends his cousin who's the same age. But his cousin begins showing increasing signs of violent behavior.

Cast

Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin
Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Wendy Crewson
Wendy Crewson
David Morse
David Morse
Daniel Hugh Kelly
Jacqueline Brookes
Director Joseph Ruben
Writer Ian McEwan
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 24 September 1993
Release date
24 September 1993 Russia 16+
17 February 1994 Australia
14 February 1994 Brazil
3 February 1994 Czechia U
19 January 1994 France
28 April 1994 Germany
7 October 1995 Great Britain 18
14 February 1994 Japan PG12
24 September 1993 Kazakhstan
4 March 1994 Portugal
24 September 1993 Sweden 15
24 September 1993 USA
24 September 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $60,613,008
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
The Good Son, El ángel malvado, Le bon fils, A jófiú, Dangerous Play, Das zweite Gesicht, Den gode søn, Den gode sønn, Dobri sin, Dobrý synek, El bon fill, El buen hijo, Fanturinn, Fiul cel bun, Geras sunus, Ha-Ben Ha-Tov, İyi Evlat, Kurjuse mitu nägu, L'innocenza del diavolo, O Anjo Malvado, O bom filho, O kalos gios, Ondskans ansikte, Ondskans son, Priden sinko, Serkkupoika, Synalek, Ο καλός γιος, Добри син, Добрият син, Добрый сынок, Хороший син, गूड सन, 危险小天使, 危険な遊び, 危險小天使, 寶貝小煞星

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb

Quotes

[Susan walks alone with Henry in the woods to talk about Richard]
Susan Henry?
Henry Yes, Mom?
Susan You have to tell me the truth now. What happened the night Richard died?
Henry Don't you know?
Susan I'd like to hear it from you.
Henry I was downstairs playing.
Susan [Susan gets down in front of Henry's face] Henry, don't lie to me, all right? Just don't lie to me. Now you tell me... Did you kill Richard?
Henry What if I did?
Susan Well, um...
Henry What, Mom?
Susan We'll get you help.
Henry You don't look too good, Mom. Looks like you need the help.
Susan You have to trust me, Henry.
Henry No. No, I can't. You just want to send me away, don't you?
Susan Why, no. No, I don't.
Henry You wanna put me in one of those places.
Susan No, Henry.
Henry Well, I'd much rather die, you hear me? I'd much rather be dead!
Susan Henry! Henry, no!
[Susan runs after Henry into the woods]
Susan Henry? Henry!
Susan [Susan runs to the cliff of the hill where Henry might've jumped off] Henry! Henry! Henry!
Henry [Henry comes walking up behind Susan] Looking for me, Mom?
Susan Oh, Henry.
Henry You really thought I was going to jump, huh? I guess you don't know me very well, Mom.
[Henry runs to take a dash into Susan]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Good Son

Sleeping with the Enemy
Sleeping with the Enemy Drama, Thriller
1991, USA
6.0
Radio Flyer
Radio Flyer Drama
1992, USA
7.0
The Good Son
The Good Son Drama
2011, Finland
5.0
Party Monster
Party Monster Crime, Drama
2003, USA / Netherlands
6.0
What Lies Beneath
What Lies Beneath Horror, Crime, Thriller, Romantic
2000, USA
6.0
Stir of Echoes
Stir of Echoes Horror, Detective, Thriller
1999, USA
6.0
A Perfect Murder
A Perfect Murder Thriller, Drama, Crime
1998, USA
6.0
The Mighty
The Mighty Drama, Comedy, Family
1998, USA
7.0
Kiss the Girls
Kiss the Girls Comedy, Thriller, Drama
1997, USA
6.0
Fear
Fear Drama, Thriller, Horror
1996, USA
6.0
The Cure
The Cure Drama
1995, USA
7.0
Copycat
Copycat Drama, Crime, Horror, Thriller
1995, USA
7.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more