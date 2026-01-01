[Susan walks alone with Henry in the woods to talk about Richard]

Susan Henry?

Henry Yes, Mom?

Susan You have to tell me the truth now. What happened the night Richard died?

Henry Don't you know?

Susan I'd like to hear it from you.

Henry I was downstairs playing.

Susan [Susan gets down in front of Henry's face] Henry, don't lie to me, all right? Just don't lie to me. Now you tell me... Did you kill Richard?

Henry What if I did?

Susan Well, um...

Henry What, Mom?

Susan We'll get you help.

Henry You don't look too good, Mom. Looks like you need the help.

Susan You have to trust me, Henry.

Henry No. No, I can't. You just want to send me away, don't you?

Susan Why, no. No, I don't.

Henry You wanna put me in one of those places.

Susan No, Henry.

Henry Well, I'd much rather die, you hear me? I'd much rather be dead!

Susan Henry! Henry, no!

[Susan runs after Henry into the woods]

Susan Henry? Henry!

Susan [Susan runs to the cliff of the hill where Henry might've jumped off] Henry! Henry! Henry!

Henry [Henry comes walking up behind Susan] Looking for me, Mom?

Susan Oh, Henry.

Henry You really thought I was going to jump, huh? I guess you don't know me very well, Mom.