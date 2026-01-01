[Susan walks alone with Henry in the woods to talk about Richard]
Susan
Henry?
Henry
Yes, Mom?
Susan
You have to tell me the truth now. What happened the night Richard died?
Henry
Don't you know?
Susan
I'd like to hear it from you.
Henry
I was downstairs playing.
Susan
[Susan gets down in front of Henry's face]
Henry, don't lie to me, all right? Just don't lie to me. Now you tell me... Did you kill Richard?
Henry
What if I did?
Susan
Well, um...
Henry
What, Mom?
Susan
We'll get you help.
Henry
You don't look too good, Mom. Looks like you need the help.
Susan
You have to trust me, Henry.
Henry
No. No, I can't. You just want to send me away, don't you?
Susan
Why, no. No, I don't.
Henry
You wanna put me in one of those places.
Susan
No, Henry.
Henry
Well, I'd much rather die, you hear me? I'd much rather be dead!
Susan
Henry! Henry, no!
[Susan runs after Henry into the woods]
Susan
Henry? Henry!
Susan
[Susan runs to the cliff of the hill where Henry might've jumped off]
Henry! Henry! Henry!
Henry
[Henry comes walking up behind Susan]
Looking for me, Mom?
Susan
Oh, Henry.
Henry
You really thought I was going to jump, huh? I guess you don't know me very well, Mom.
[Henry runs to take a dash into Susan]