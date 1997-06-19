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Poster of My Best Friend's Wedding
6.6
Kinoafisha Films My Best Friend's Wedding
6.6

My Best Friend's Wedding

, 1997
My Best Friend's Wedding
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of My Best Friend's Wedding
6.6

Synopsis

When a woman's long-time friend reveals he's engaged, she realizes she loves him herself and sets out to get him, with only days before the wedding.

Cast

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Julianne Potter
Dermot Mulroney
Dermot Mulroney
Michael O'Neal
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz
Kimberly Wallace
Rupert Everett
Rupert Everett
George Downes
Philip Bosco
Walter Wallace
M. Emmet Walsh
M. Emmet Walsh
Joe O'Neal
Rachel Griffiths
Rachel Griffiths
Samantha Newhouse
Carrie Preston
Carrie Preston
Amanda Newhouse
Susan Sullivan
Isabelle Wallace
Christopher Masterson
Scotty O'Neal
Director P.J. Hogan
Writer Ron Bass
Composer James Newton Howard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 19 June 1997
Release date
20 June 1997 Russia 12+
25 September 1997 Australia
12 September 1997 Brazil
19 June 1997 Canada
27 November 1997 Czechia U
10 September 1997 France
3 December 1997 Germany
19 September 1997 Great Britain
14 February 2024 Iceland Allowed
19 September 1997 Ireland 12
19 December 1997 Italy
20 June 1997 Kazakhstan
10 October 1997 Portugal
19 June 1997 USA
20 June 1997 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $38,000,000
Worldwide Gross $299,288,605
Production TriStar Pictures, Zucker Brothers Productions, Predawn Productions
Also known as
My Best Friend's Wedding, La boda de mi mejor amigo, Die Hochzeit meines besten Freundes, Le mariage de mon meilleur ami, O Casamento do Meu Melhor Amigo, Свадьба лучшего друга, Álljon meg a nászmenet!, Best Friend's Wedding, Đám Cưới Bạn Thân, Do'stimning to'yi, En İyi Arkadaşım Evleniyor, Eng yaxshi do'stning to'yi, Ən yaxşı dostun toyu, Il matrimonio del mio migliore amico, Iubitul meu se însoara, Kuka Sanoo Tahdon, Kuka sanoo tahdon?, La boda del meu millor amic, Mano geriausio draugo vestuvės, Min bäste väns bröllop, Min bästis bröllop, Min bedste vens bryllup, Min beste venns bryllup, Minu parima sõbra pulm, Minu parima sõbra pulmad, Moj bivsi se poroci, Mój chłopak się żeni, Moj najbolji prijatelj se ženi, Nunta prietenei mele cea mai bună, Südamesõbra pulmad, Svadba môjho najlepšieho priateľa, Svatba mého nejlepšího přítele, Ο γάμος του καλύτερού μου φίλου, Венчање мог најбољег пријатеља, Весілля найкращого друга, Сватбата на най-добрия ми приятел, माय बेस्ट फ्रेंड'स वेडिंग, ベスト・フレンズ・ウェディング, 我最好朋友的婚礼, 新娘不是我, O gamos tou kaliterou mou filou, O gamos tou kalyterou mou filou

Film rating

6.6
Rate 16 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack My Best Friend's Wedding

Quotes

George Downes The misery, the exquisite tragedy. The Susan Hayward of it all. I can just picture you there, sitting alone at your table in your lavender gown.
Julianne Potter Did I tell you my gown was lavender?
George Downes Hair swept up. Haven't touched your cake. Probably drumming your fingernails on the white linen tablecloth, the way you do when you're really feeling down. Perhaps looking at those nails thinking: 'God, I should have stopped in all my evil plotting to have that manicure, but it's too late now.
Julianne Potter George, I didn't tell you my dress was lavender.
George Downes Suddenly, a familiar song. And, you're off your chair in one, exquisite movement... wondering, searching, sniffing the wind like a dapple deer. Has God heard your little prayer? Will Cinderella dance again? And then, suddenly, the crowds part and there he is: sleek, stylish... radiant with charisma. Bizarrely, he's on the telephone. But then, so are you. And then he comes towards you... the moves of a jungle cat. Although you quite correctly sense that he is... gay... like most devastatingly handsome single men of his age are, you think... what the hell. Life goes on. Maybe there won't be marriage... maybe there won't be sex... but, by God, there'll be dancing.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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