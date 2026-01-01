Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Telegraphist
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Telegraphist

The Telegraphist

Telegrafisten 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Mack is the most important man in a little society in North Western Norway around 1900. Telegrapher Rolandsen is a smart, funny and charming the ladies, even Mack's daughter.
Country Denmark / Norway
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 4 February 1993
Release date
18 August 1994 Argentina
1 July 1994 Denmark
19 December 1997 Estonia
22 February 1993 Germany
4 February 1993 Norway
19 November 1993 Portugal
26 March 1994 South Korea
14 January 1994 Sweden
Production Metronome Productions, Nordic Screen Development AS, Norsk Film
Also known as
Telegrafisten, The Telegraphist, O Telegrafista, El telegrafista, Telegrafista, Telegrafistul, Телеграфист
Director
Erik Gustavson
Cast
Bjørn Floberg
Bjørn Floberg
Mari Richardson
Jarl Kulle
Ole Ernst
Kjersti Holmen
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Telegraphist
Daybreak 6.6
Daybreak (2003)
Betrayed 7.1
Betrayed (2020)
Eyes Wide Shut 7.7
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
Love Field 6.5
Love Field (1992)
Kjøter 6.8
Kjøter (2006)
Larmar och gör sig till 6.9
Larmar och gör sig till (1997)
Pan 5.4
Pan (1995)
6.2
Elsk meg i morgen (2005)
Epidemic 6.4
Epidemic (1987)
The Devil's Eye 7.2
The Devil's Eye (1960)
Here Is Harold 6.0
Here Is Harold (2014)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more