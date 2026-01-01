Menu
The Telegraphist
The Telegraphist
Telegrafisten
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Mack is the most important man in a little society in North Western Norway around 1900. Telegrapher Rolandsen is a smart, funny and charming the ladies, even Mack's daughter.
Expand
Country
Denmark / Norway
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
1993
World premiere
4 February 1993
Release date
18 August 1994
Argentina
1 July 1994
Denmark
19 December 1997
Estonia
22 February 1993
Germany
4 February 1993
Norway
19 November 1993
Portugal
26 March 1994
South Korea
14 January 1994
Sweden
Production
Metronome Productions, Nordic Screen Development AS, Norsk Film
Also known as
Telegrafisten, The Telegraphist, O Telegrafista, El telegrafista, Telegrafista, Telegrafistul, Телеграфист
Director
Erik Gustavson
Cast
Bjørn Floberg
Mari Richardson
Jarl Kulle
Ole Ernst
Kjersti Holmen
