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Poster of Panna Nikt
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Panna Nikt
6.0

Panna Nikt

, 1996
Panna Nikt
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of Panna Nikt
6.0

Synopsis

A devout Catholic peasant girl is corrupted by two new friends when her family moves to the city. An allegory of traditional Polish values under threat from materialism and decadence in the post-Communist era.

Cast

Anna Wielgucka
Marysia Kawczak
Anna Mucha
Kasia Bogdanska
Anna Powierza
Ewa
Stanislawa Celinska
matka Marysi
Jan Janga-Tomaszewski
ojciec Marysi
Malgorzata Potocka
matka Ewy
Leszek Teleszyński
Father of Ewa
Malgorzata Pieczynska
matka Kasi
Anna Romantowska
Teacher
Adam Siemion
Tadzio - brat Marysi
Director Andrzej Wajda
Writer Radosław Piwowarski, Tomasz Tryzna
Composer Andrzej Korzynski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1996
World premiere 3 October 1996
Release date
25 October 1996 Poland
11 November 1996 USA
Production Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych (WFD), Zespol Filmowy "Perspektywa"
Also known as
Panna Nikt, Fräulein Niemand, Miss Nobody, Senhorita Ninguém, Senki kisasszony, Девочка Никто

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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