Hot Spot 18+
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 24 October 1998
Production Mentor Cinema
Also known as
Goryachaya tochka, Hot Spot, Горячая точка
Director
Ivan Solovov
Cast
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Igor Yankovsky
Vladimir Steklov
Vladimir Steklov
Vyacheslav Kulakov
Vyacheslav Kulakov
Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
