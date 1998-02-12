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Poster of The Wedding Singer
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Wedding Singer
6.9

The Wedding Singer

, 1998
The Wedding Singer
USA / Musical, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Wedding Singer
6.9

Cast

Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler
Robbie
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Julia
Allen Covert
Sammy
Matthew Glave
Glenn
Alexis Arquette
George
Frank Sivero
Christine Taylor
Christine Taylor
Holly
Ellen Albertini Dow
Rosie
Angela Featherstone
Linda
Christina Pickles
Angie
Jodi Thelen
Kate
Director Frank Coraci
Writer Tim Herlihy
Composer Teddy Castellucci
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 12 February 1998
Release date
12 February 1998 Russia 12+
16 April 1998 Australia
3 July 1998 Brazil L
4 June 1998 Czechia 12+
24 June 1998 France
25 June 1998 Germany
5 June 1998 Great Britain
2 October 2025 Iceland 12 year age limit
26 May 2000 Italy
12 February 1998 Kazakhstan
2 July 1998 Netherlands
2 May 1998 South Korea 15
25 September 1998 Sweden Btl
13 February 1998 USA
12 February 1998 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $123,309,462
Production Juno Pix, New Line Cinema, Robert Simonds Productions
Also known as
The Wedding Singer, La mejor de mis bodas, Afinado com o amor, Afinado no Amor, Bryllupssangeren, Ca Sĩ Đám Cưới, Demain on se marie !, Eine Hochzeit zum Verlieben, El cantante de bodas, El chico ideal, Evlilik öpücüğü, Kāzu muzikants, Le chanteur de noces, Luda vjenčanja, Nászok ásza, Nuntă cu cântec, Nuntã cu cântec, Od wesela do wesela, Piesen pre nevestu, Písen pro nevestu, Porociva se, Prima o poi me lo sposo, The Wedding Singer - häälaulaja, Um Casamento Quase Perfeito, Vestuvių dainininkas, Zamar Ha-Hatunot, Ένας τραγουδιστής για το γάμο μου, Певец на свадьбе, Свадбени певач, Сватбеният певец, Співак на весіллі, द वैडिंग सिंगर, ウェディング・シンガー, 婚禮歌手, 婚礼歌手

Film rating

6.9
Rate 18 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Wedding Singer

Quotes

Robbie [singing] I wanna make you smile whenever you're sad / Carry you around when your arthritis is bad / All I wanna do is grow old with you. / I'll get your medicine when your tummy aches / build you a fire if the furnace breaks / Oh it could be so nice, growin old with you. / I'll miss you, kiss you, give you my coat when you are cold. / Need you, feed you, I'll even let you hold the remote control. / So let me do the dishes in the kitchen sink / Put you to bed when you've had too much to drink. / Oh I could be the man to grow old with you. / I wanna grow old with you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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