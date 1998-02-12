ProductionJuno Pix, New Line Cinema, Robert Simonds Productions
Also known as
The Wedding Singer, La mejor de mis bodas, Afinado com o amor, Afinado no Amor, Bryllupssangeren, Ca Sĩ Đám Cưới, Demain on se marie !, Eine Hochzeit zum Verlieben, El cantante de bodas, El chico ideal, Evlilik öpücüğü, Kāzu muzikants, Le chanteur de noces, Luda vjenčanja, Nászok ásza, Nuntă cu cântec, Nuntã cu cântec, Od wesela do wesela, Piesen pre nevestu, Písen pro nevestu, Porociva se, Prima o poi me lo sposo, The Wedding Singer - häälaulaja, Um Casamento Quase Perfeito, Vestuvių dainininkas, Zamar Ha-Hatunot, Ένας τραγουδιστής για το γάμο μου, Певец на свадьбе, Свадбени певач, Сватбеният певец, Співак на весіллі, द वैडिंग सिंगर, ウェディング・シンガー, 婚禮歌手, 婚礼歌手
Robbie[singing]I wanna make you smile whenever you're sad / Carry you around when your arthritis is bad / All I wanna do is grow old with you. / I'll get your medicine when your tummy aches / build you a fire if the furnace breaks / Oh it could be so nice, growin old with you. / I'll miss you, kiss you, give you my coat when you are cold. / Need you, feed you, I'll even let you hold the remote control. / So let me do the dishes in the kitchen sink / Put you to bed when you've had too much to drink. / Oh I could be the man to grow old with you. / I wanna grow old with you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.