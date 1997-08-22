ProductionParamount Pictures, Rysher Entertainment
Also known as
A Smile Like Yours, Una sonrisa como la tuya, A Smile like yours - Kein Lächeln wie deins, A szemünk fénye akció, Bebé por Encomenda, Bir gülücük için, Kein Lächeln wie deins, O Teu Sorriso, Quand bébé s'en mêle, Smil, den er på!, Twój uśmiech, Um Sorriso como o Seu, Un somriure com el teu, Un sorriso come il tuo, Un sourire comme le tien, Vastustamaton hymy, Wykapany tatuś, Ενα χαμόγελο σαν το δικό σου, Твоята усмивка, Улыбка, как у тебя