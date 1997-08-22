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Poster of A Smile Like Yours
4.9
Kinoafisha Films A Smile Like Yours
4.9

A Smile Like Yours

, 1997
A Smile Like Yours
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Smile Like Yours
4.9

Synopsis

Greg Kinnear plays a carriage-shy husband in a romantic comedy about a couple trying to conceive a child.

Cast

Greg Kinnear
Greg Kinnear
Danny Robertson
Lauren Holly
Lauren Holly
Jennifer Robertson
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Nancy Tellen
Jay Thomas
Steve Harris
Christopher McDonald
Christopher McDonald
Richard Halstrom
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Jill Hennessy
Jill Hennessy
Lindsay Hamilton
Jill Hennessy
Jill Hennessy
Lindsay Hamilton
Donald Moffat
Dr. Felber
France Nuyen
Dr. Chin
Marianne Muellerleile
Nurse Wheeler
Sheridan Samples
Holly
Director Keith Samples
Writer Kevin Meyer, Keith Samples
Composer William Ross
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 22 August 1997
Release date
22 August 1997 Russia 16+
22 July 1998 France
22 August 1997 Kazakhstan
27 August 1997 USA
22 August 1997 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $18,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,330,352
Production Paramount Pictures, Rysher Entertainment
Also known as
A Smile Like Yours, Una sonrisa como la tuya, A Smile like yours - Kein Lächeln wie deins, A szemünk fénye akció, Bebé por Encomenda, Bir gülücük için, Kein Lächeln wie deins, O Teu Sorriso, Quand bébé s'en mêle, Smil, den er på!, Twój uśmiech, Um Sorriso como o Seu, Un somriure com el teu, Un sorriso come il tuo, Un sourire comme le tien, Vastustamaton hymy, Wykapany tatuś, Ενα χαμόγελο σαν το δικό σου, Твоята усмивка, Улыбка, как у тебя

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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