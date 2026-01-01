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Poster of Across the Tracks
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Across the Tracks
6.9

Across the Tracks

, 1991
Across the Tracks
USA / Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of Across the Tracks
6.9

Cast

Ricky Schroder
Billy Maloney
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Joe Maloney
Carrie Snodgress
Rosemary Maloney
David Anthony Marshall
Louie
Thomas Mikal Ford
Coach Walsh
John Linton
Brad
Cyril O'Reilly
Coach Ryder
Reylli
Jack McGee
Frank
Annie Dylan
Linda
Bebe Drake
Mrs. Fischer
Kent Lipham
Director Sandy Tung
Writer Sandy Tung
Composer Joel Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 28 April 1990
Release date
28 August 1990 Russia 16+
28 August 1990 Kazakhstan
14 February 1991 USA
28 August 1990 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Tung Films, Desert Productions, Rosenbloom Entertainment
Also known as
Across the Tracks, A körön kívül - Testvérek és lázadók, Correndo do Destino, I brottets gränsland, L'envers de la médaille, Na skróty, Nowhere to Run, Parempi voittaa, Rivalen, Triunfo amargo, Uma Força da Natureza, Una pista per due, Гонки по кругу, По горячим следам, Съперници, Rivalen - Across the Tracks

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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