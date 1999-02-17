The story of young accordionist who lives in a small post-war village on the south of Soviet Kazakhstan.
CountryKazakhstan
Runtime1 hour 27 minutes
Production year1994
World premiere1 August 1994
Release date
17 February 1999
France
28 December 2000
Germany
ProductionKazakhfilm Studios, Nat. Film Company of Kazachstan
Also known as
Közimning qarasy, The Story of a Young Accordionist, Кoзiмнiн карасы, Das Lied vom jungen Akkordeonspieler, Kozimnin karasy, La biographie d'un jeune accordéoniste, The Biography of a Young Accordionist, Žizněopisanije junogo akkorděonista, Η βιογραφία ενός νεαρού ακορντεονίστα, Жизнеописание юного аккордеониста