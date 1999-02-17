Menu
Poster of The Biography of a Young Accordian Player
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Biography of a Young Accordian Player

The Biography of a Young Accordian Player

Көзімнің қарасы 18+
Synopsis

The story of young accordionist who lives in a small post-war village on the south of Soviet Kazakhstan.

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 1 August 1994
Release date
17 February 1999 France
28 December 2000 Germany
Production Kazakhfilm Studios, Nat. Film Company of Kazachstan
Also known as
Közimning qarasy, The Story of a Young Accordionist, Кoзiмнiн карасы, Das Lied vom jungen Akkordeonspieler, Kozimnin karasy, La biographie d'un jeune accordéoniste, The Biography of a Young Accordionist, Žizněopisanije junogo akkorděonista, Η βιογραφία ενός νεαρού ακορντεονίστα, Жизнеописание юного аккордеониста
Director
Satybaldy Narymbetov
Cast
Raikhan Aitkozhanova
Bakhytzhan Alpeisov
Petya Khaitovich
Akan Satayev
Sovetbek Dzhumadylov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Stills
