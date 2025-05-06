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6.1
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House Under the Starry Skies
6.1
House Under the Starry Skies
, 1991
Dom pod zvyozdnym nebom
USSR / Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
6.1
Cast
Mikhail Ulyanov
Bashkirtsev Andrey Nikolaevich, academician
Alla Parfanyak
Sonya, Bashkirtsev's wife
Aleksandra Turgan
Liza
Mariya Anikanova
Nika, Bashkirtsev's youngest daughter
Ilya Ivanov
Kologrivov Konstantin, Liza's husband
Aleksandr Bashirov
Valentin Komposterov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Zhora, plumber
Dmitriy Solovev
Timofey
Seva Balyan
Zhenya Kologrivov
Gennadiy Bordachev
Gena, Bashkirtsev's driver
Director
Sergey Solovyov
Writer
Sergey Solovyov
Composer
Boris Grebenshchikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
1991
World premiere
1 January 1991
Release date
1 January 1991
Russia
12+
10 October 1991
USA
7 January 1991
USSR
Production
Krug, Mosfilm
Also known as
Dom pod zvyozdnym nebom, Дом под звёздным небом, A Casa sobre o Céu Estrelado, Dom pod gwiaździstym niebem, House under a Starry Sky, House Under the Starry Skies, Une maison sous le ciel étoilé, Дом под звездным небом
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 6 May 2025
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