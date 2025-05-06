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Poster of House Under the Starry Skies
6.1
Kinoafisha Films House Under the Starry Skies
6.1

House Under the Starry Skies

, 1991
Dom pod zvyozdnym nebom
USSR / Sci-Fi, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of House Under the Starry Skies
6.1

Cast

Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Bashkirtsev Andrey Nikolaevich, academician
Alla Parfanyak
Sonya, Bashkirtsev's wife
Aleksandra Turgan
Liza
Mariya Anikanova
Mariya Anikanova
Nika, Bashkirtsev's youngest daughter
Ilya Ivanov
Ilya Ivanov
Kologrivov Konstantin, Liza's husband
Aleksandr Bashirov
Aleksandr Bashirov
Valentin Komposterov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Zhora, plumber
Dmitriy Solovev
Timofey
Seva Balyan
Zhenya Kologrivov
Gennadiy Bordachev
Gena, Bashkirtsev's driver
Director Sergey Solovyov
Writer Sergey Solovyov
Composer Boris Grebenshchikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1991
World premiere 1 January 1991
Release date
1 January 1991 Russia 12+
10 October 1991 USA
7 January 1991 USSR
Production Krug, Mosfilm
Also known as
Dom pod zvyozdnym nebom, Дом под звёздным небом, A Casa sobre o Céu Estrelado, Dom pod gwiaździstym niebem, House under a Starry Sky, House Under the Starry Skies, Une maison sous le ciel étoilé, Дом под звездным небом

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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