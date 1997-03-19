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Poster of Un amour de sorcière
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Un amour de sorcière
5.3

Un amour de sorcière

, 1997
Un amour de sorcière
France / Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Un amour de sorcière
5.3

Cast

Vanessa Paradis
Vanessa Paradis
Gil Bellows
Gil Bellows
Jeanne Moreau
Jean Reno
Jean Reno
Dabney Coleman
Katrine Boorman
Director René Manzor
Writer René Manzor
Composer Jean-Félix Lalanne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1997
World premiere 19 March 1997
Release date
19 March 1997 France
19 March 1997 Germany
Production Les Films Christian Fechner, TF1 Films Production, Canal+
Also known as
Un amour de sorcière, Ljubav Jedne Veštice, A Witch's Way of Love, 'Magikos' erotas, Amor embruixat, Amor embrujado, Astalif norna nornafar, Boszorkányszerelem, Cadıca sevmek, Der Hexenclub von Bayonne, Dragostea unei vrajitoare, Duelo de Bruxos, Häxkärlek, Jak kochają czarownice, Láska kúzelníkov, Un amore di strega, Verhexte Hexen, Witch Way Love, Zamilovaná čarodějka, Колдовская любовь, Љубав Једне Вештице, 奥サマは魔女（1997）, 魔戀

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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