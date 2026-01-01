Menu
4.5
IMDb Rating: 4
Rate
Best Comedies
3 posters
Who Do I Gotta Kill?
Me And The Mob / Who Do I Gotta Kill?
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
1994
World premiere
7 July 1994
Release date
23 September 1994
Russia
16+
23 September 1994
Kazakhstan
7 July 1994
USA
23 September 1994
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
RSVP Productions
Also known as
Who Do I Gotta Kill?, Me and the Mob, Ein heisser Job, Én és a maffia, Eu e a Máfia, Io e la mafia, La mafia y yo, Mafija i ja, Me & the Mob, Potyczki z mafią, Wo bitte geht's zur Mafia?, Аз и мафията, Кого бы мне убить?
Director
Frank Rainone
Cast
James Lorinz
Tony Darrow
John Costelloe
Vincent Pastore
Frank Gio
Similar films for Who Do I Gotta Kill?
5.9
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
(2002)
5.3
Two If by Sea
(1996)
5.6
Making Sandwiches
(1998)
5.7
Gun Shy
(2000)
5.1
When the Party's Over
(1992)
6.2
Loverboy
(2004)
6.0
In Love and War
(1996)
4.5
Fire on the Amazon
(1993)
7.7
Wrestling Ernest Hemingway
(1993)
5.5
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
(2005)
6.2
Serving Sara
(2002)
4.8
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!!
(2009)
Mafia Movies
Film rating
4.5
Rate
12
votes
4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
