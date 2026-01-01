Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Who Do I Gotta Kill?
Poster of Who Do I Gotta Kill?
Poster of Who Do I Gotta Kill?
Рейтинги
4.5 IMDb Rating: 4
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Who Do I Gotta Kill?

Who Do I Gotta Kill?

Me And The Mob / Who Do I Gotta Kill? 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 7 July 1994
Release date
23 September 1994 Russia 16+
23 September 1994 Kazakhstan
7 July 1994 USA
23 September 1994 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production RSVP Productions
Also known as
Who Do I Gotta Kill?, Me and the Mob, Ein heisser Job, Én és a maffia, Eu e a Máfia, Io e la mafia, La mafia y yo, Mafija i ja, Me & the Mob, Potyczki z mafią, Wo bitte geht's zur Mafia?, Аз и мафията, Кого бы мне убить?
Director
Frank Rainone
Cast
James Lorinz
Tony Darrow
Tony Darrow
John Costelloe
Vincent Pastore
Vincent Pastore
Frank Gio
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Who Do I Gotta Kill?
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood 5.9
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)
Two If by Sea 5.3
Two If by Sea (1996)
5.6
Making Sandwiches (1998)
Gun Shy 5.7
Gun Shy (2000)
When the Party's Over 5.1
When the Party's Over (1992)
Loverboy 6.2
Loverboy (2004)
In Love and War 6.0
In Love and War (1996)
Fire on the Amazon 4.5
Fire on the Amazon (1993)
Wrestling Ernest Hemingway 7.7
Wrestling Ernest Hemingway (1993)
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 5.5
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)
Serving Sara 6.2
Serving Sara (2002)
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!! 4.8
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!! (2009)
Film in Collections
Mafia Movies Mafia Movies

Film rating

4.5
Rate 12 votes
4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Uvolit Zhoru
Uvolit Zhoru
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more