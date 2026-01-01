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4.9
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Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
4.9
Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
, 1992
Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
Belarus / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.9
Cast
Aleksei Petrenko
Mikhail Ulyanov
Viktor Pavlov
Igor Kashintsev
Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Vasiliy Bochkaryov
Chapayev's double
Aleksandr Feklistov
Henadz Harbuk
Vladimir Gritsevskiy
Valery Ivchenko
Director
Michail Ptashuk
Writer
Evgeniy Grigorev
,
Rita Belyakovskaya
Composer
Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belarus
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1992
World premiere
1 March 1992
Release date
1 March 2001
Russia
16+
1 March 1992
Belarus
Also known as
Kooperativ Politbyuro ili budet dolgim proshchanie, A 'Politbüró' szövetkezet, avagy hosszú lesz a búcsúzás, Кооператив Политбюро, или Будет долгим прощание, Кооперация Политбюро, Кооператив "Политбюро", или Будет долгим прощанье
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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