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Poster of Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
4.9

Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell

, 1992
Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
Belarus / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Political Bureau Co-op or A Long Farewell
4.9

Cast

Aleksei Petrenko
Aleksei Petrenko
Mikhail Ulyanov
Mikhail Ulyanov
Viktor Pavlov
Viktor Pavlov
Igor Kashintsev
Aleksandr Arzhilovsky
Vasiliy Bochkaryov
Vasiliy Bochkaryov
Chapayev's double
Aleksandr Feklistov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Henadz Harbuk
Vladimir Gritsevskiy
Valery Ivchenko
Director Michail Ptashuk
Writer Evgeniy Grigorev, Rita Belyakovskaya
Composer Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belarus
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 1 March 1992
Release date
1 March 2001 Russia 16+
1 March 1992 Belarus
Also known as
Kooperativ Politbyuro ili budet dolgim proshchanie, A 'Politbüró' szövetkezet, avagy hosszú lesz a búcsúzás, Кооператив Политбюро, или Будет долгим прощание, Кооперация Политбюро, Кооператив "Политбюро", или Будет долгим прощанье

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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