ProductionGlobus, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Layla Films
Also known as
Unizhennye i oskorblennye, Ezilenler, Humiliés et Offensés, Humillados y ofendidos, Megalázottak és megszomorítottak, Pažemintieji ir nuskriaustieji, Skrzywdzeni i poniżeni, The Insulted and the Injured, Umiliati e offesi, Унижените и оскърбените, Униженные и оскорбленные, Unizhennye i Oskorblyonnye, Unizhenye i oskorblennye, The Insulted and Humiliated
Film rating
6.6
Rate14 votes
6.6IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.