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Poster of Unizhennye i oskorblennye
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Unizhennye i oskorblennye
6.6

Unizhennye i oskorblennye

, 1990
Unizhennye i oskorblennye
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Unizhennye i oskorblennye
6.6

Cast

Nastassja Kinski
Nastassja Kinski
Natasha Ikhmenyeva
Nikita Mikhalkov
Nikita Mikhalkov
knyaz Valkovskiy
Anastasia Viazemskaya
Nelli
Sergey Perelygin
Ivan Petrovich
Viktor Rakov
Viktor Rakov
Alyosha Valkovskiy
Aleksandr Abdulov
Aleksandr Abdulov
Masloboyev
Lyudmila Polyakova
Lyudmila Polyakova
Anna Ikhmenyeva
Boris Romanov
Boris Romanov
Nikolay Ikhmenyev
Heinz Braun
Doktor
Valentina Klyagina
Mavra
Director Andrey Eshpay
Writer Aleksandr Volodin, Fyodor Dostoevsky
Composer Andrey Eshpay, Patrick Mimran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 1 December 1990
Release date
1 December 1990 Russia
Production Globus, Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo, Layla Films
Also known as
Unizhennye i oskorblennye, Ezilenler, Humiliés et Offensés, Humillados y ofendidos, Megalázottak és megszomorítottak, Pažemintieji ir nuskriaustieji, Skrzywdzeni i poniżeni, The Insulted and the Injured, Umiliati e offesi, Унижените и оскърбените, Униженные и оскорбленные, Unizhennye i Oskorblyonnye, Unizhenye i oskorblennye, The Insulted and Humiliated

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
6.6 IMDb
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