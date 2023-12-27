From the rains of Japan, through threats of arrest for 'public indecency' in Canada, and a birthday tribute to her father in Detroit, this documentary follows Madonna on her 1990 'Blond Ambition' concert tour. Filmed in black and white, with the concert pieces in glittering MTV color, it is an intimate look at the work of the icon, from a prayer circle before each performance to bed games with the dance troupe afterwards.
Madonna: Truth or Dare, In Bed with Madonna, Na Cama com Madonna, A la cama con Madonna, A letto con Madonna, Au lit avec Madonna, En la cama con Madonna, I seng med Madonna, In Bed with Madonna - sanning eller konsekvens?, Madonna Yatakta, Madonnával az ágyban, Sto krevati me ti Madonna, Truth or Dare, W łóżku z Madonną, Στο κρεβάτι με τη Μαντόνα, В легло с Мадона, В постели с Мадонной, इन बेड विद मैडोना, イン・ベッド・ウィズ・マドンナ, 与麦当娜同床, 與瑪丹娜共枕, Madonna - In Bed With Madonna
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Madonna[makes gagging noises]"Neat"? Anybody who says my show is "neat" has to go.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.