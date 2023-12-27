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Poster of In Bed with Madonna
6.4
Kinoafisha Films In Bed with Madonna
6.4

In Bed with Madonna

, 1991
Madonna: Truth or Dare
USA / Documentary, Music / 18+
Poster of In Bed with Madonna
6.4

Synopsis

From the rains of Japan, through threats of arrest for 'public indecency' in Canada, and a birthday tribute to her father in Detroit, this documentary follows Madonna on her 1990 'Blond Ambition' concert tour. Filmed in black and white, with the concert pieces in glittering MTV color, it is an intimate look at the work of the icon, from a prayer circle before each performance to bed games with the dance troupe afterwards.

Cast

Madonna
Madonna
Self
Warren Beatty
Warren Beatty
Sandra Bernhard
Sandra Bernhard
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas
Pedro Almodóvar
Pedro Almodóvar
Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner
Rossy de Palma
Rossy de Palma
Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Jean-Paul Gaultier
Loles León
Coati Mundi
Olivia Newton-John
Director Alek Keshishian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 1991
World premiere 10 May 1991
Release date
28 November 2003 Brazil 16
14 June 1991 Finland K-16
15 May 1991 France U
26 July 1991 Great Britain
25 January 1992 South Korea 18
10 May 1991 USA R
Budget $4,500,000
Worldwide Gross $29,012,935
Production Boy Toy, Miramax, Propaganda Films
Also known as
Madonna: Truth or Dare, In Bed with Madonna, Na Cama com Madonna, A la cama con Madonna, A letto con Madonna, Au lit avec Madonna, En la cama con Madonna, I seng med Madonna, In Bed with Madonna - sanning eller konsekvens?, Madonna Yatakta, Madonnával az ágyban, Sto krevati me ti Madonna, Truth or Dare, W łóżku z Madonną, Στο κρεβάτι με τη Μαντόνα, В легло с Мадона, В постели с Мадонной, इन बेड विद मैडोना, イン・ベッド・ウィズ・マドンナ, 与麦当娜同床, 與瑪丹娜共枕, Madonna - In Bed With Madonna

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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