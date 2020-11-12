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Poster of Guarding Tess
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Guarding Tess
6.1

Guarding Tess

, 1994
Guarding Tess
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Guarding Tess
6.1

Synopsis

A former U.S. First Lady wants a particular Secret Service agent to head her bodyguard detail, even though he can't stand her.

Cast

Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage
Doug Chesnic
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Tess Carlisle
Austin Pendleton
Austin Pendleton
Earl
Edward Albert
Barry Carlisle
James Rebhorn
James Rebhorn
Howard Shaeffer
Richard Griffiths
Richard Griffiths
Frederick
John Roselius
Tom Bahlor
David Graf
Lee Danielson
Don Yesso
Don Yesso
Ralph Buoncristiani
James Lally
Joe Spector
Director Hugh Wilson
Writer Hugh Wilson, PJ Torokvei
Composer Michael Convertino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1994
World premiere 11 March 1994
Release date
11 March 1994 Russia 12+
1 July 1994 Brazil
2 September 1994 Denmark
27 July 1994 France
19 September 1995 Germany
23 June 1995 Great Britain
12 November 2001 Greece
11 March 1994 Kazakhstan
30 April 1994 South Korea 12
11 March 1994 Sweden 7
11 March 1994 USA
11 March 1994 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $27,058,304
Production Channel Films, TriStar Pictures
Also known as
Guarding Tess, Tess y su guardaespaldas, Un ange gardien pour Tess, Az öreg hölgy és a testőr, Cara, insopportabile Tess, Čuvajući Tesu, El guardaespaldas y la primera dama, Livvagt for Tess, Mer än plikten kräver, O Agente Secreto, O frouros tis Tess, O Guarda-Costas e a Primeira Dama, Oma pikku agenttini, Rycerz pierwszej damy, Tesės asmens sargybinis, Tess i el seu guardaespatlles, Tess und ihr Bodyguard, Ο φρουρός της Τες, Да охраняваш Тес, Охоронець Тесс, Телохранитель Тесс, 不機嫌な赤いバラ, 第一夫人的保鏢

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

Tess Carlisle [implying Bob should called Doug, while in the canned goods aisle in the supermarket] It's got no price at all.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Yes ma'am. Uh, Doug, this is Bobby in canned goods, are you anywhere near the manager? I need a price check on Lesieur baby peas, repeat, Lesieur baby peas.
Doug Chesnic Lesieur baby peas.
Store Manager They're on special today, two for .59.
Doug Chesnic [over the radio] They're on special today, two for .59.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Uh, copy that, it's two for .59.
Tess Carlisle But I only want one.
Bob Hutcherson Uh, roger that, Doug, but she only wants one.
Doug Chesnic How much for just one?
Store Manager The same. It's a two for one thing.
Doug Chesnic [over the radio] Uh, Bobby, it's a two for one thing so I suggest you go ahead and get both.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Uh, copy that Doug but I believe we've lost in interest in peas, repeat, lost interest in peas. Canned goods out.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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