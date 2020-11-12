Quotes
Tess Carlisle [implying Bob should called Doug, while in the canned goods aisle in the supermarket] It's got no price at all.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Yes ma'am. Uh, Doug, this is Bobby in canned goods, are you anywhere near the manager? I need a price check on Lesieur baby peas, repeat, Lesieur baby peas.
Doug Chesnic Lesieur baby peas.
Store Manager They're on special today, two for .59.
Doug Chesnic [over the radio] They're on special today, two for .59.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Uh, copy that, it's two for .59.
Tess Carlisle But I only want one.
Bob Hutcherson Uh, roger that, Doug, but she only wants one.
Doug Chesnic How much for just one?
Store Manager The same. It's a two for one thing.
Doug Chesnic [over the radio] Uh, Bobby, it's a two for one thing so I suggest you go ahead and get both.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Uh, copy that Doug but I believe we've lost in interest in peas, repeat, lost interest in peas. Canned goods out.