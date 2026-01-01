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Poster of A Dangerous Woman
5.7
Kinoafisha Films A Dangerous Woman
5.7

A Dangerous Woman

, 1993
A Dangerous Woman
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Dangerous Woman
5.7

Cast

Debra Winger
Debra Winger
Martha
Barbara Hershey
Barbara Hershey
Frances
John Terry
Steve
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Patsy
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Edward
Chloe Webb
Birdy
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf
Anita
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf
Anita
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne
Mackey
Myles Sheridan
Paul
Richard Riehle
John
Director Stephen Gyllenhaal
Writer Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal, Mary McGarry Morris
Composer Carter Burwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 10 September 1993
Release date
10 September 1993 Russia 16+
10 September 1993 Canada
10 September 1993 Kazakhstan
3 December 1993 USA
10 September 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $1,497,222
Production Island World, Gramercy Pictures (I), Rollercoaster Productions
Also known as
A Dangerous Woman, Uma Mulher Perigosa, Una mujer peligrosa, Une femme dangereuse, Eine gefährliche Frau, Epikindyni gynaika, H som i hämnd, L'incomprise, Liebe, die tötet, Niebezpieczna kobieta, O femeie periculoasă, Opasna žena, Suljettujen ovien takana, Tehlikeli Bir Kadın, Una dona perillosa, Una donna pericolosa, Veszélyes nő, Επικίνδυνη γυναίκα, Небезпечна жінка, Опасна жена, Опасная женщина, 危險情人, 欲望

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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