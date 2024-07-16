[Jubei runs to a mortally wounded Kagero]

Jubei Don't die! Kagero!

Kagero [weakly] Jubei...

Jubei I told you to stay there!

Kagero I owed you a favour... remember, Jubei?

Jubei [gasps]

Kagero [tearfully] It was the first time... anyone ever treated me as a woman, and not, not as a ninja warrior who was completely expendable. I knew I would become more attracted to you if we stayed together, but I needed that from you - please forgive me, I'm sorry. You were the only person who didn't care about my poisoned soul! Whether for an antidote, or just from compassion. I wish we could have made love just, just once!

[cries as Jubei embraces her tightly]

Kagero I was not honest, I was weak. I... needed... you!

Jubei No... it's not over yet!

[They kiss. Kagero takes off her headband and gives it to Jubei]

Kagero Oh, Jubei... I'm so glad I met you and I'm, I'm happy... I...