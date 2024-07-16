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Poster of Ninja Scroll
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Ninja Scroll
7.8

Ninja Scroll

, 1993
Jûbê ninpûchô
Japan / Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime / 18+
Poster of Ninja Scroll
7.8

Synopsis

Jubei is a masterless ninja who travels the land alone, lending his services to those with gold—or a worthy cause. His fearsome abilities have served him well, but a plot to overthrow the government threatens to end his wandering ways—and possibly his life.

Cast

Kōichi Yamadera
Kōichi Yamadera
Jubei Kibagami
Osamu Saka
Masked Samurai
Takeshi Aono
Dakuan
Emi Shinohara
Kagero
Daisuke Gôri
Genma Himuro
Ichirô Nagai
Ichirô Nagai
Doujin
Ryuuzaburou Ootomo
Ryuuzaburou Ootomo
Tessai
Akimasa Ohmori
Shijima
Gara Takashima
Benisato
Katsuji Mori
Hanza
Director Yoshiaki Kawajiri
Writer Yoshiaki Kawajiri
Composer Kaoru Wada
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 5 June 1993
Release date
8 March 1995 Australia R 18+
1 March 1995 Great Britain 18
5 June 1993 Japan
30 September 2000 South Korea 18
6 December 1996 USA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,877
Production Victor Company of Japan (JVC), Toho, Movic
Also known as
Jûbê ninpûchô, Ninja Scroll, 兽兵卫忍风帖, Cronicile lui Jubei, Dzúbei a umení nindzucu, El oro de los ninjas, Jubei Ninpocho: The Wind Ninja Chronicles, Jubei the Wind Ninja, Juubee Ninpuuchou, Nindža Skrol, Nindzes manuskirptas, Nindzės manuskriptas, Ninja manuskript, Ninja scroll: Edición especial 10º aniversario, Ninja Scroll: O mercenário, Ninja Scroll: The Motion Picture, Ninja-ul rătăcitor, The Tale of the Water Margin, Манускрипт ниндзя, Манускрипт ніндзя, Свитъкът на Нинджата, 수병위인풍첩, 獣兵衛忍風帖, 獸兵衛忍風帖, Ninja Scroll - Le film

Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 16 July 2024

Quotes

[Jubei runs to a mortally wounded Kagero]
Jubei Don't die! Kagero!
Kagero [weakly] Jubei...
Jubei I told you to stay there!
Kagero I owed you a favour... remember, Jubei?
Jubei [gasps]
Kagero [tearfully] It was the first time... anyone ever treated me as a woman, and not, not as a ninja warrior who was completely expendable. I knew I would become more attracted to you if we stayed together, but I needed that from you - please forgive me, I'm sorry. You were the only person who didn't care about my poisoned soul! Whether for an antidote, or just from compassion. I wish we could have made love just, just once!
[cries as Jubei embraces her tightly]
Kagero I was not honest, I was weak. I... needed... you!
Jubei No... it's not over yet!
[They kiss. Kagero takes off her headband and gives it to Jubei]
Kagero Oh, Jubei... I'm so glad I met you and I'm, I'm happy... I...
[dies]
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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