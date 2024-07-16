[Jubei runs to a mortally wounded Kagero]
Jubei
Don't die! Kagero!
Kagero
[weakly]
Jubei...
Jubei
I told you to stay there!
Kagero
I owed you a favour... remember, Jubei?
Jubei
[gasps]
Kagero
[tearfully]
It was the first time... anyone ever treated me as a woman, and not, not as a ninja warrior who was completely expendable. I knew I would become more attracted to you if we stayed together, but I needed that from you - please forgive me, I'm sorry. You were the only person who didn't care about my poisoned soul! Whether for an antidote, or just from compassion. I wish we could have made love just, just once!
[cries as Jubei embraces her tightly]
Kagero
I was not honest, I was weak. I... needed... you!
Jubei
No... it's not over yet!
[They kiss. Kagero takes off her headband and gives it to Jubei]
Kagero
Oh, Jubei... I'm so glad I met you and I'm, I'm happy... I...
[dies]