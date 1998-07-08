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Poster of Louis & Frank
4.0
Kinoafisha Films Louis & Frank
4.0

Louis & Frank

, 1998
Louis and Frank
France, USA / Musical, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Louis & Frank
4.0

Cast

Elizabeth Bracco
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Jason Fuchs
Meta Golding
Ralph Guzzo
Director Alexandre Rockwell
Writer Alexandre Rockwell
Composer Mike Kourtzer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1998
World premiere 8 July 1998
Release date
8 July 1998 Russia 12+
8 July 1998 France
8 July 1998 Kazakhstan
8 July 1998 Ukraine
Production Eureka Pictures, MK2 Productions, Why Not Productions
Also known as
Louis & Frank, Louis and Frank

Film rating

4.0
Rate 15 votes
3.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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