Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Рой
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Рой

Рой

Рой 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 28 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 24 February 1990
Release date
24 February 1990 Russia
Production Sverdlovskaya Kinostudiya
Also known as
Roy, Rój, The Swarm, Рой
Director
Vladimir Khotinenko
Vladimir Khotinenko
Cast
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Vyacheslav Sushkevich
Ivan Agafonov
Aleksandr Cheskidov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Рой
A Moslem 6.9
A Moslem (1995)
V strelyayushchey glushi 6.1
V strelyayushchey glushi (1985)
Nasledniki 6.1
Nasledniki (2015)
Pop 7.5
Pop (2010)
Makarov 6.8
Makarov (1993)
Besy 5.9
Besy (2014)
Dostoevskiy 7.9
Dostoevskiy (2011)
Mirror for a Hero 7.7
Mirror for a Hero (1987)
Lenin. Neizbezhnost 5.1
Lenin. Neizbezhnost (2019)
72 Meters 7.5
72 Meters (2004)
Kamen, nozhnicy, bumaga 0.0
Kamen, nozhnicy, bumaga (2019)
Voskresenye 5.1
Voskresenye (2019)

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more