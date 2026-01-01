The Babe, Babe, Babe Ruth: rebelde, amante y leyenda, A História de Babe Ruth, Ânsia de Viver, Babe, le bambino, El gran Babe, El ídolo, Gentleman Babe, Legendaarinen Babe, The Babe - Ein amerikanischer Traum, The Babe - La leggenda, Um Homem Chamado Babe, Бейб Рут, Бэйб, 全垒打王, 全垒打王-贝比鲁斯, 夢を生きた男 ザ・ベーブ, 盖世波牛, Babe, The (1992)
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
5.9IMDb
Quotes
Brother Mathiasafter babe babe ruth breaks a window with a gome run im not sorry ive been waiting for 30 years for saint francis to show me a miracle i thik it finaly just arrived.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.