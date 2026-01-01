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Poster of The Babe
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Babe
6.4

The Babe

, 1992
The Babe
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Babe
6.4

Cast

John Goodman
John Goodman
Babe Ruth
Kelly McGillis
Kelly McGillis
Claire Ruth
Trini Alvarado
Helen Ruth
Bruce Boxleitner
Jumpin' Joe Dugan
Peter Donat
Frazee
James Cromwell
James Cromwell
Brother Mathias
J.C. Quinn
J.C. Quinn
Jack Dunn
Joseph Ragno
Huggins
Richard Tyson
Guy Bush
Ralph Marrero
Ping
Director Arthur Hiller
Writer John Fusco
Composer Elmer Bernstein
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 17 April 1992
Release date
17 April 1992 Finland K-12
23 April 1992 Germany
17 April 1992 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $19,930,973
Production Universal Pictures, Waterhorse Productions, Finnegan/Pinchuk Productions
Also known as
The Babe, Babe, Babe Ruth: rebelde, amante y leyenda, A História de Babe Ruth, Ânsia de Viver, Babe, le bambino, El gran Babe, El ídolo, Gentleman Babe, Legendaarinen Babe, The Babe - Ein amerikanischer Traum, The Babe - La leggenda, Um Homem Chamado Babe, Бейб Рут, Бэйб, 全垒打王, 全垒打王-贝比鲁斯, 夢を生きた男 ザ・ベーブ, 盖世波牛, Babe, The (1992)

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb

Quotes

Brother Mathias after babe babe ruth breaks a window with a gome run im not sorry ive been waiting for 30 years for saint francis to show me a miracle i thik it finaly just arrived.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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