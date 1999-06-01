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Poster of Belfast, Maine
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Belfast, Maine
8.3

Belfast, Maine

, 1999
Belfast, Maine
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Belfast, Maine
8.3
Director Frederick Wiseman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 4 hours 8 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 1 June 1999
Release date
1 June 1999 USA
Also known as
Belfast, Maine, メイン州ベルファスト

Film rating

8.3
Rate 12 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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