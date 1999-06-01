Similar films for Belfast, Maine
High School Documentary
1968, USA
7.0
Wendy and Lucy Drama
2008, USA
6.0
Sans Soleil Documentary
1983, France
7.0
Death by Hanging Drama, Crime, Comedy
1968, Japan
7.0
Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! Action, Comedy
1965, USA
6.0
Titicut Follies Documentary
1967, USA
7.0
La danse Documentary
2009, France / USA
7.0
Ex Libris: The New York Public Library Documentary
2017, USA
7.0
In Jackson Heights Documentary
2015, USA / France
7.0
Aspen Documentary
1991, USA
6.0
Law and Order Documentary
1969, USA
7.0