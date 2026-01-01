Menu
Poster of March Caresses
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films March Caresses

March Caresses

Marcowe migdaly 18+
Synopsis

Young people living in Poland in the late 1960s had to face difficult times and make tough choices. Some of them were forced to leave their country for having Jewish origin. And for political reasons.
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 5 February 1990
Release date
5 February 1990 Poland
Production WFF Wroclaw, Zespól Filmowy "Dom"
Also known as
Marcowe migdaly, March Caresses, Marcowe migdały, Мартовский миндаль
Director
Radosław Piwowarski
Cast
Malgorzata Piorun
Monika Bolly
Robert Kowalski
Olaf Lubaszenko
Piotr Siwkiewicz
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
