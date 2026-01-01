Menu
1 poster
March Caresses
Marcowe migdaly
18+
Drama
Synopsis
Young people living in Poland in the late 1960s had to face difficult times and make tough choices. Some of them were forced to leave their country for having Jewish origin. And for political reasons.
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
5 February 1990
Release date
5 February 1990
Poland
Production
WFF Wroclaw, Zespól Filmowy "Dom"
Also known as
Marcowe migdaly, March Caresses, Marcowe migdały, Мартовский миндаль
Director
Radosław Piwowarski
Cast
Malgorzata Piorun
Monika Bolly
Robert Kowalski
Olaf Lubaszenko
Piotr Siwkiewicz
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
