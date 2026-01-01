Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Poetic Justice
Poster of Poetic Justice
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Poetic Justice

Poetic Justice

Poetic Justice 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In this film, we see the world through the eyes of main character Justice, a young African-American poet. A mail carrier invites a few friends along for a long overnight delivery run.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 1993
World premiere 21 July 1993
Release date
23 July 1993 Russia 18+
21 October 1993 Australia MA 15+
1 October 1993 Denmark 11
4 May 1994 France
14 April 1995 Great Britain 15
19 March 1994 Japan
23 July 1993 Kazakhstan
11 August 1993 Norway 15
23 September 1994 Spain
27 May 1994 Sweden 11
23 July 1993 USA
23 July 1993 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $27,515,786
Production Columbia Pictures, New Deal Productions, Nickel
Also known as
Poetic Justice, Cesta za láskou, Fugir do Bairro, Hazug igazság, Justicia poética, Justícia poètica, Murhan jälkeen, Poetic Justice - film o miłości, Poetic justice - Skjebnens ironi, Poetic Justice: A Street Romance, Poetska pravda, Poetyczna Justice, Sadece Justice, Sem Medo no Coração, Sin miedo en el corazón, Skjebnens ironi, Έρωτας στους δρόμους της βίας, Поетична Джастіс, Поетичната Джъстис, Поэтичная Джастис, ポエティック・ジャスティス 愛するということ, 馬路羅曼史
Director
John Singleton
John Singleton
Cast
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson
Tupac Shakur
Regina King
Regina King
Joe Torre
Tyra Ferrell
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Poetic Justice
Boyz n the Hood 7.8
Boyz n the Hood (1991)
Baby Boy 6.4
Baby Boy (2001)
Beyond the Lights 6.9
Beyond the Lights (2014)
Half of a Yellow Sun 5.8
Half of a Yellow Sun (2013)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete 7.5
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)
Our Family Wedding 5.1
Our Family Wedding (2010)
Dance Flick 4.6
Dance Flick (2009)
Notorious 7.1
Notorious (2009)
Life Support 6.7
Life Support (2007)
Pride 6.2
Pride (2007)
ATL 6.1
ATL (2006)
Phat Girlz 3.3
Phat Girlz (2006)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more