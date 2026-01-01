In this film, we see the world through the eyes of main character Justice, a young African-American poet. A mail carrier invites a few friends along for a long overnight delivery run.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 49 minutes
Production year1993
World premiere21 July 1993
Release date
23 July 1993
Russia
18+
21 October 1993
Australia
MA 15+
1 October 1993
Denmark
11
4 May 1994
France
14 April 1995
Great Britain
15
19 March 1994
Japan
23 July 1993
Kazakhstan
11 August 1993
Norway
15
23 September 1994
Spain
27 May 1994
Sweden
11
23 July 1993
USA
23 July 1993
Ukraine
MPAAR
Budget$14,000,000
Worldwide Gross$27,515,786
ProductionColumbia Pictures, New Deal Productions, Nickel
Also known as
Poetic Justice, Cesta za láskou, Fugir do Bairro, Hazug igazság, Justicia poética, Justícia poètica, Murhan jälkeen, Poetic Justice - film o miłości, Poetic justice - Skjebnens ironi, Poetic Justice: A Street Romance, Poetska pravda, Poetyczna Justice, Sadece Justice, Sem Medo no Coração, Sin miedo en el corazón, Skjebnens ironi, Έρωτας στους δρόμους της βίας, Поетична Джастіс, Поетичната Джъстис, Поэтичная Джастис, ポエティック・ジャスティス 愛するということ, 馬路羅曼史